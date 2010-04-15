Trending

Retrode Rips ROMS From Old Game Carts

By

Back up your old Genesis and SNES carts legally with this device.

Have a load of old game console cartridges sitting around collecting dust? Why not back them up with the Retrode, a ROM-ripping device built to access SNES and Genesis cartridges quickly and legally. Forget about paying for those games again on the iPhone or Nintendo WiiWare--just rip them from their original homes and play them on the PC or Mac!

According to the Retrode's designer, there's really nothing to the device: simply plug the cartridge into the Retrode and then connect the device to your PC or Mac via a USB port. The Retrode will then retrieve the ROM and save it to your hard drive in the appropriate, emulator-friendly format.

The drawback to this piracy-free method of playing your old games? $96.99 USD. Yep, that's rather hefty pricetag, and certainly costs more than a used console. Still, in the long run, the price may be worth it for those who just can't let go of those old cartridges.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mlopinto2k1 15 April 2010 07:15
    That is seriously way too much money. MAYBE 30 bucks????? It IS pretty cool though. Too bad I don't have 100 bucks and any games.
    Reply
  • 4745454b 15 April 2010 07:16
    Nice. I hope they come out with more of these, at a cheaper price of course.

    Seeing as the RIAA/MPAA have decided that you can't legally back up things you buy, what makes this legal? Does it use some sort of DRM?
    Reply
  • Marco925 15 April 2010 07:16
    When nearly all of the ROMs are easily available on the internet, I'd say that nearly $100 to spend is too much.


    However, it's neat. just a little late.
    Reply
  • nukemaster 15 April 2010 07:17
    No NES slot....damn.
    Reply
  • N19h7M4r3 15 April 2010 07:50
    Make one that reads N64 cartridges and even if its for 100€ i'll just get some people together to buy one for everyone to back everything up...
    Reply
  • WheelsOfConfusion 15 April 2010 11:53
    4745454bSeeing as the RIAA/MPAA have decided that you can't legally back up things you buy, what makes this legal? Does it use some sort of DRM?These games existed before DRM, like CDs. RIAA/MPAA can't do squat.
    Wasn't this the homemade kit that was going by "Snega2usb" a while back? So it's finally in full production?
    Reply
  • anamaniac 15 April 2010 13:36
    That's actually pretty cool.
    My Sega just sits up over my bed though, along with some work clothing, board games, and a motherboard. Wait, why is there a motherboard up there? Is that my Pentium D? Cool.
    Reply
  • silverblue 15 April 2010 15:35
    Will that SNES slot only take US carts?
    Reply
  • HavoCnMe 15 April 2010 21:22
    Awesome piece! Now I just have to visit the parents and retrieve all my old games. Too bad it doesn't work for Sega Master System as well.
    Reply
  • Shin-san 17 April 2010 09:05
    That's awesome, being able to use original carts on an emulator instead of relying on roms
    Reply