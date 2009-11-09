Trending

EA: Single-Player A Thing of the Past

EA predicts that single-player campaigns are on the way out.

What's the best part of a game? The single-player experience? Or is it the online component providing deathmatch or cooperative play? Electronic Arts seems the feel it's the latter component, and believes that the single-player aspect may be a thing of the past according to Bit-Tech.

"Single-player games are no longer the future," said an EA spokesperson. "Multiplayer games are becoming increasingly exciting...Online functionality is a key way of extending the player experience."

The comment was made during an EA Winter Games Showcase last week held in London, displaying working segments of Left 4 Dead 2, Mass Effect 2, and Command & Conquer 4. Skate 3 also made an appearance, and EA said that the fourth installment will include extensive multiplayer and co-op play options.

Granted multiplayer is an exciting feature, it's hard to believe it will replace the single-player story. Then again, EA believes that players are "increasingly" focusing on multiplayer experiences, and if that is actually the case, the single hero that saves the day may indeed be a thing of the past.

  • 10 November 2009 03:54
    NOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 10 November 2009 03:55
    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • blackpanther26 10 November 2009 03:59
    I like SP. I don't know where they get this stuf from. But I like the stories.
  • Bolbi 10 November 2009 04:02
    I do single-player almost exclusively. Only once in a (long) while I'll do two-player with a friend over my network; never online.
  • gaevs 10 November 2009 04:05
    The day I cannot find sigle player games, will be the day i stop buying games at all.. as simple as that.

  • will_chellam 10 November 2009 04:06
    I agree, I hate multiplayer online gaming basically because I dont have enough time to dedicate to being ridiculously good - I have a full time job, three kids and countless other things to look after - I'd rather the hour or so a week i get on my xbox wasnt spent respawning every 30 seconds after being annihilated by american teenagers who spend 6 hours a day practising.
  • gaevs 10 November 2009 04:07
    Single!!!... boy, we need a "edit post" feature!!
  • 10 November 2009 04:09
    just when you thought EA were starting to do good things again, they decide that single player doesn't make enough money :S

    what about dragon age EA? surely you're seeing awesome sales figures for that?
  • cookoy 10 November 2009 04:09
    You need SP to build up your skills before joining the online crowd otherwise you'll have your butt kicked. It's a savage world out there.
