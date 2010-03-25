GameStop Telling Lies to Sell Warranty?

The main goal of a salesman is to get you to buy a product, plain and simple.

Some go about it honestly, while others push the product into your face by sheer brute force. Some are downright liars, making empty promises or saying what you want to hear in order to make a buck. But combine a dishonest salesman with an experienced gamer, and you have another GameStop scandal.

Case in point: a GameStop employee told a customer that Microsoft is sending out kill bugs to Xbox 360 consoles in order to fry their motherboards. There is a hint of truth in there: the company distributed the "kill bug" to knock hacked consoles off the Xbox Live network. A side effect is that many consoles developed problems with the hard drive.

But the salesman twisted the incident in order to sell a warranty. In essence, Microsoft was purposely zapping console motherboards, so the best bet is to purchase an extended warranty through GameStop. At least, that was the overall sales pitch. The whole ordeal was detailed here, depicting a gamer accompanying a female friend--the actual customer--and their gruel ling experience in purchasing the console.

"The next 20 minutes at the point of sale counter ended up being an excruciating exercise in badgering," said gamedreamz. The ordeal started with a pitch about the console's dreaded Red Ring of Death, saying that the Xbox 360 was "definitely going to break in the next few months." It then moved into bully tactics and reverse-psychology. But it was after that when the clerk said that Microsoft fries Xbox 360 motherboards on purpose.

"It’s true," the clerk said. "They did it to people who played Modern Warfare 2 early."

Of course, this entire incident could be a farce. But as a consumer who was burned by GameStop on several occasions, the situation is not surprising. Keep in mind that not every GameStop salesman will feed you a pile of garbage: many are really gamers and want to protect their "kin." Still, this type of antics is outrageous, and should result in a prompt dismissal if it indeed is true.

What lesson have we learned here? Never try to fool a gamer--it will just make rounds on the Internet.