GPS Shoe is Perfect for Alzheimer Patients or Rebel Teens

GPS tracking gadgets aren't exactly new, seeing as how there are plenty of apps, watches, bracelets and other random accessories out there designed to keep track of our loved ones, but the new GPS shoes from GTX Corp and Aetrex are a great addition to the batch. With increasing rates of Alzheimers in America, the GPS Shoe and similar gadgets will become an essential tool for real-time GPS tracking of those suffering from dementia.

Unlike watches or bracelets, it's less likely that an individual will forget and leave the house without his or her shoes. In addition, shoe manufacturer Aetrex's specialty lies in comfort, meaning the GPS Shoe will offer a comfortable design that is sure to please the elderly. With a specially designed miniature GPS chip and cellular device embedded in the sole, caretakers will be able to pinpoint the wearer's location using a secure internet website or smartphone app.

With polycarbonate material protecting the transmitter in the sole of the shoe, GTX says the device should last the normal duration of the shoe, which is estimated at one to three years. With a price tag of $299, we would definitely hope for a longer lifespan, but the cost is certainly worth the peace of mind the GPS Shoe offers. For more information and availability, be sure to check out GPS Shoe's page as the shoes are expected to go on sale there sometime this month.