Student Arrested For Installing Pepping Tom Software on Women's Computers

Craig Feigin is a University of Florida student who, through odd-jobs fixing students’ computers, managed to work his way into the homes of unsuspecting women. The student installed software on as many as ten women’s laptops, which allowed him to spy on the women while they were going about their business.

Police say the whole thing was uncovered when a woman visiting friends in Florida was experiencing problems with her computer. Her friends told her about Feigin, who was known for fixing computers and she left her computer with him over the night of July 4. S he picked her computer up the next day and went on her way.

When the woman got home she noticed that anytime she got near her computer, the light on her webcam went on. She also noticed that her laptop’s battery was running down faster than it was before she had her computer repaired.

The girl took her computer to a friend of hers who found software Feigin had installed while “fixing” her computer. Web Cam Spy Hacker is software allegedly developed by Feigin, which he apparently tried to market as a way for parents to spy on babysitters. The software didn’t catch on (VNUnet reports it only sold about 10 copies) and so, Feigin began using it, along with Log Me In, as a way to get his jollies. Police found 20,000 of Craig’s pictures stored on an Eastern European sever.

The student has been charged with modifying computer data and disrupting or denying computer system services, but it is still unclear as to whether or not Feigin was selling the pictures. The police have also learned that there could be 8 or 9 more women that have fallen victim to Feigin’s software.