Zynga, Lada Gaga Teaming Up For... GagaVille

What do you get when you combine Zynga with Lady Gaga?

If you're fans of both FarmVille and Lady Gaga, then you're definitely in luck, as Zynga has teamed up with the glittery pop star to launch GagaVille. That's right-- players can drop their hoes and abandon their friends' dying crops by jumping ship over to Lady Gaga's neighboring farm along with all the other faithful "little monsters" celebrating the launch of her new album, "Born This Way," on May 17.

“I want to celebrate and share ‘Born This Way’ with my little monsters in a special way that’s never been done before,” said Lady Gaga. “Zynga has created a magical place in FarmVille where my fans can come play, and be the first to listen to the album.”

Gone will be the monotonous crops of corn, corn, and more corn. Replacing healthy vegetables and productive cattle will be pretty little crystals, unicorns and even sheep on motorcycles. But who cares about actually working on her farm-- visitors will get to listen to three exclusive un-released songs from the upcoming album from May 17 to May 19 by completing quests and unlocking Clear Channel's iHeartRadio player.

"On May 20th, be the first to listen to a selection of songs from “Born This Way” before the album drops on May 23," Zynga said in an official statement. For some fans, that will be a gold mine in itself-- for others, GagaVille will definitely be a needed change of scenery.

Zynga's not stopping there. The company will also offer special $25 Zynga Game Cards at Best Buy from May 15 to June 11 that will come packed with a download code for Lady Gaga's new album plus exclusive bonus tracks and a special Lady Gaga unicorn for FarmVille. The cards will also provide a chance to win a day “On the Set with Gaga." According to Zynga, seven lucky players who redeem eligible game cards will win a day on the set of Lady Gaga’s next music video shoot wherever it may be – whether Cairo, Cleveland, or anywhere in between. Oh yes... Gaga in the flesh.

Lady Gaga's influence will also spread across other Zynga properties during the album push including Words with Friends, CityVille, FrontierVille, Mafia Wars and more. Starting on May 17th, Lady Gaga will announce codes that unlock exclusive Lady Gaga-inspired limited edition virtual items for most Zynga games on 148 Clear Channel stations.

So who's gaga over Gaga?

