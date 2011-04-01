Trending

Android Getting Facial Recognition?

By

Google already has the power to match your name with your mugshot.

Imagine shopping for underwear in Walmart and some stranger with an Android-based smartphone waltzes up and snaps a mugshot of your face. Now imagine that same picture immediately going through an Android app that will recognize your face and pull up every little detail about your life. Feel invaded yet? There's more to come.

The above scenario isn't fiction-- it's fact: Google is currently working on a facial recognition application for Android that provides personal information based on the image. The only catch to this possibly-intrusive software is that people must manually give permission for accessing their Google Profile. Don't have one yet? You still may not be safe.

Thursday a Google spokesperson said that the technology may not necessarily be rolled out solely in a stand-alone app, but possibly inserted into an update for a current application like Google's image search engine. At this point, there's no indication of when the facial recognition tech will arrive, but a place has been saved for the idea within Google's toolset over the last few years. In fact, Google already has the ability to associate pictures publicly available on Facebook, Flickr and other photo-sharing sites with a person's name.

So does that mean you need a Google Profile to be recognized? Doesn't sound like it. In fact, it may be a case where names and faces will be virtually married in Google's search engine. Anything else Google can acquire from a Google Profile page or other external sites would just be the proverbial icing on the cake.

For the moment, the only real object getting in the way of Goggle's facial recognition implementation is the possible backlash from privacy advocates. "We recognize that Google has to be extra careful when it comes to these [privacy] issues," Hartmut Neven, the Google engineering director for image-recognition development, told CNN in an exclusive interview. "Face recognition we will bring out once we have acceptable privacy models in place."

Neven, whose company Neven Vision was acquired by Google in 2006, also acknowledged that people are "rightfully scared" of facial recognition. "In particular, women say, 'Oh my God. Imagine this guy takes a picture of me in a bar, and then he knows my address just because somewhere on the Web there is an association of my address with my photo.' That's a scary thought. So I think there is merit in finding a good route that makes the power of this technology available in a good way."

Google-- who seemingly can't start off small and slowly build up a product-- actually wants to take the conservative approach. And based on its utter failure to launch Buzz correctly without revealing everyone's private details on the web, Google is understandably taking a cautious approach in introducing facial recognition.

"I think we are taking a sort of cautious route with this," the spokesman said. "It's a sensitive area, and it's kind of a subjective call on how you would do it."

To read the full interview, head over to CNN here.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • K3vBot6000 01 April 2011 08:03
    As if we need another reason to fear Google's privacy breeches.
    Reply
  • Skiddywinks 01 April 2011 08:29
    So you have to manually give permission for them to access your Google Profile? But not for them to be able to access anything else? Seems off to me. I can't imagine anything like this could be rolled out without express, explicit consent, regardless of what it connects to.
    Reply
  • f-14 01 April 2011 14:49
    HAPPY APRIL FOOLS TOMS HARDWARE
    microsoft out did you changing my date to may 1st when the clock rolled over, was trying to figure out how microsoft security essentials said its virus definition was out of date and hadn't been scanned in 7 days yet it had the same definition number when i hit update and had just let it scan the previous night!
    ooh hahahahaha very funny microsoft!
    Reply
  • Djhg2000 01 April 2011 15:30
    April 1st: the day when the Internet goes crazy
    April 2nd: the day when everything is back to normal again
    Reply
  • Bolbi 01 April 2011 20:34
    f-14HAPPY APRIL FOOLS TOMS HARDWAREmicrosoft out did you changing my date to may 1st when the clock rolled over, was trying to figure out how microsoft security essentials said its virus definition was out of date and hadn't been scanned in 7 days yet it had the same definition number when i hit update and had just let it scan the previous night!ooh hahahahaha very funny microsoft!Uh, I don't think this is an April Fools' Day joke. Google's joke this year is "Gmail Motion", not this face recognition tech. Which means, this is probably real and a real privacy concern...
    Reply
  • crinkdude 01 April 2011 22:26
    ewtgreyhthttp://www.shoeboxs.us/accept paypal credit cardlower price fast shippment with higher quality ( http://www.shoeboxs.us/ ) BEST QUALITY GUARANTEE!!SAFTY & HONESTY GUARANTEE!!FAST & PROMPT DELIVERY GUARANTEE!! Packing: All the products are packed with original boxes and tags also retro cards/ code numderFeatures: AAA QUALITY, COMPETITIVE PRICE AND SERVICE 1) The goods are shipping by air express, such as EMS,the shipping time is in 5-7 business days 2) They are in stock now; 3) Various styles and color for clients' choice 4) The Products are fit for most people, because of our wholesale price ugg45$ puma gucci$35,nike jordans six ring,yeezy$%5!!new era caps$13 gucci handbags jeans,t-shirts sunglass,capstrue religion jeans$35,ca,ed hardy jeans$35,nfl jerseys$20LV,CHANAL,HANDBAGS$35--------- http://www.shoeboxs.us/April fools!!! when will tom's do something about this?
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 02 April 2011 02:39
    Great. People will surrender more privacy to Google. Yet people will still give Google a free pass, because to them "hey, it's Google".

    Grow up and educate yourselves, Google fanboys.
    Reply