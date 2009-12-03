Trending

Orangutan Takes Pics, Shares via Facebook

By

The Vienna Zoo handed over a digital camera to an orangutan.

The UK's Mail Online reports that the Vienna Zoo has handed over a digital camera to one of its "inmates," a 33-year-old orangutan with a flair for photography. Naturally, this is a stunt to bring visitors to the zoo, offering the luring pictures online via the zoo's Facebook page. But apparently this is no monkey business, as the site has already generated more than 8,500 fans since the album launched on Tuesday.

Since the orangutan, named Nonja, obviously doesn't have access to a PC and the Internet, the zoo is allowing her to use the Samsung ST 1000. This camera has a point-and-shoot feature that automatically uploads the photos to Facebook. The camera was originally released over the summer outside the U.S., and features GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

While the idea is certainly entertaining (although it doesn't top the live Africam), Nonja isn't taking her photos without a little help. The Mail Online reports that the camera has been modified to dispense a raisin whenever she presses the shutter button. Obviously, Nonja won't sit around and wait for the perfect shot, but rather will take random images to get a quick snack.

To see Nonja and her photo skills in action, check her out on Facebook here. Hopefully, we won't see any hairy ass shots.

Get more tech and gaming news by hitting me up on Twitter here.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Shadow703793 04 December 2009 08:39
    It's so easy a Orangutan can do it! :lol:
    Reply
  • FoShizzleDizzle 04 December 2009 08:40
    I'm a monkey, and I'm a PC.
    Reply
  • redgarl 04 December 2009 09:06
    Using animals for making a bucks or 2... humanity have sunk low... so low that nothing can be under it.
    Reply
  • bogcotton 04 December 2009 09:17
    redgarlUsing animals for making a bucks or 2... humanity have sunk low... so low that nothing can be under it.
    Lol, I know, what have we humans become in this modern age!?
    Welcome to 3000 BC.
    Reply
  • enzo matrix 04 December 2009 09:32
    I got disappointed when I found out the camera automatically uploaded instead of the Orangutan.
    Reply
  • 04 December 2009 12:15
    i think it would be really cool if they DID set Nonja up with a PC and let her interact with other or.s in other zoos. to hell with what WE want to see on facebook, give her some feedback (besides raisins) for crapsake. Maybe introduce a smell-generator for pheromones. We should quit looking INto the zoo (including and especially our own)and start looking out anyway...
    Reply
  • ossie 04 December 2009 14:42
    FoShizzleDizzleI'm a monkey, and I'm a PC.I would put it the other way around, but you're right...

    hint: this is the same person, no funny rotten apple ad in the background

    enzo matrixI got disappointed when I found out the camera automatically uploaded instead of the Orangutan.They just didn't get their vi$hta sp2+ (aka $even) license yet...
    Reply
  • archange 04 December 2009 15:03
    A camera so simple a monkey could use it xD

    Good marketing strategy... yeah, right :)
    Reply
  • shamgar 04 December 2009 20:49
    BUT CAN THE ORANGUTAN PLAY CRYSIS??????????
    Reply
  • the_krasno 04 December 2009 21:44
    redgarlUsing animals for making a bucks or 2... humanity have sunk low... so low that nothing can be under it.
    Circuses are way older than the roman empire pal.
    Reply