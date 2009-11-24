Trending

Facebook Worm Sends Users to Porn

By

Facebook is infected with a porn worm, and apparently it's spreading rather quick.

Ahh the glories of online porn: apparently no web surfer or website is immune. As it stands, porn is slowly infecting Twitter, and now it's infiltrating Facebook as well. According to a security researcher at AVG Technologies, a porn-related worm has actually infected the latter site, passing from one user to another after clicking on a rather interesting image appearing on Facebook Walls.

AVG's Nick FitzGerald reports that the worm attracts its victims by using a thumbnail of a sexy bikini-clad woman along with the following text: "Want 2 C something Hot? Click da button, baby!" Once clicked, another browser window opens displaying a larger version of the thumbnail. Daring web surfers who click on the larger image are thus sent to a porn site. If the victim is logged into Facebook, then the worm inserts itself onto the user's Facebook Wall.

"This worm uses what is technically known as a CSRF (Cross-site Request Forgery, also called XSRF) attack," he said. "A sequence of iframes on the exploit page call a sequence of other pages and scripts, eventually resulting in a form submission to Facebook "as if" the victim had submitted a URL for a wall post and clicked on the "Share" button to confirm the post."

FitzGerald doesn't really offer a solution for Facebook users, but advises them to not click on the button (duh). He said that the issue is something Facebook needs to correct behind-the-scenes.

UPDATE: Apparently Facebook has now successfully blocked this worm.

Get more tech and gaming news by hitting me up on Twitter here.

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jenoin 25 November 2009 02:58
    Wait... So you are saying that when I am on the internet if I click on links of mostly naked girls it will take me to porn sites? OmG Haxx
    Reply
  • webbwbb 25 November 2009 02:58
    And why would a "professional" news site post an article with such a picture on it. I can understand needing to inform people about what they should avoid but you should have had it on a link that labeled it as NSFW. If something like this happens again I will need to start looking for another tech news site.
    Reply
  • bob_white 25 November 2009 03:00
    How Is This a Problem ?
    Reply
  • the_one111 25 November 2009 03:19
    webbwbbAnd why would a "professional" news site post an article with such a picture on it. I can understand needing to inform people about what they should avoid but you should have had it on a link that labeled it as NSFW. If something like this happens again I will need to start looking for another tech news site.Techreport.com is good.

    Just a suggestion mind you.

    Reply
  • ssalim 25 November 2009 03:24
    That pic is hot.
    Reply
  • scione 25 November 2009 03:45
    LOL why would you press the button
    Reply
  • ssalim 25 November 2009 04:12
    Some people can't resist pushing a button or two. Or three.
    Reply
  • Uncle Meat 25 November 2009 04:22
    scioneLOL why would you press the buttonWhy wouldn't you press the button?
    Reply
  • rajaton 25 November 2009 04:31
    Well, teacher did always say "if you're going to have some, make sure there's enough for everyone" :P
    Reply
  • acecombat 25 November 2009 04:56
    webbwbbAnd why would a "professional" news site post an article with such a picture on it. I can understand needing to inform people about what they should avoid but you should have had it on a link that labeled it as NSFW. If something like this happens again I will need to start looking for another tech news site.I wouldn't really classify that image as NSFW imo.
    But meanwhile...It didn't matter how many times I clicked the image, it didn't post to my Tom's comments section :(
    Reply