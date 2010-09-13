Zuckerberg Confesses to IMs

Facebook CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg recently opened up to The New Yorker and admitted his regrets concerning the controversial Harvard Connection instant messages. The lengthy "inside look" also revealed that he seemingly dislikes the stage, and explained why he chose blue for Facebook's overall theme.
The instant messages--posted on the Internet earlier this year--came from Zuckerberg's computer during a search by Facebook's legal team. The messages were sent while he still resided at Harvard, and in one session explained how he was going to deal with Harvard Connection. The other session showed that he had access to anyone at the university, however both sessions displayed the Facebook CEO in a negative, back-stabbing light.
"If you’re going to go on to build a service that is influential and that a lot of people rely on, then you need to be mature, right?" he said after admitting his regret. "I think I’ve grown and learned a lot."
But he also knows that the immature image will be hard to shake, especially when "The Social Network" hits theaters. As The New Yorker states, the movie is an unofficial, "scathing" portrait, depicting an insecure, unsmiling, sexually-driven young man. "I think a lot people will look at that stuff, you know, when I was nineteen, and say, 'Oh, well, he was like that. . . . He must still be like that, right?'"
As for why Facebook is blue, Zuckerberg said that he's red-green color-blind. The interior of his house is painted with various shades of beige and blue save for the kitchen, which is decorated in a vibrant yellow. For Zuckerberg, blue is the richest color to his eyes. "I can see all of blue," he said.
The New Yorker's lengthy profile on Mark Zuckerberg can be found here.
Quite a lot of people who were concerned about the privacy of the information they post on facebook after news of those IMs hit. And you obviously don't care, so why did you bother taking the time to write a post on this story?
I just figured because everything else is blue these days... including the case fans on my Antec 900
It could destroy facebook if the users thought that a higher up in Facebook would use any info that they have and share it publicly. I for one, don't want to bother with Facebook as I don't feel comfortable putting my info on the site anyway.
Haserath I for one, don't want to bother with Facebook as I don't feel comfortable putting my info on the site anyway.+1000. QFT. Same here. Well said.
I know.
Shadow703793Don't be naive.
I'm not. There are a lot of people that are, though, and even though it's stupid to expect that something you put up on a social networking site won't be read by all sorts of creepsters you never wanted to publish it to, that doesn't mean that those people don't want to know about things like this. That's all I was pointing out.
"Facebook users are dumbf#cks"
If you are going to use facebook:
1. Make sure your profile is private.
2. Don't allow it to access our location on your smartphone.
3. Don't post anything that can come back to bite you, for eg. Don't say that you are faking a sickie for work etc.
any and all information you post is subject to terms and agreements with the ownership at that time. ownership always reserves the rights to change terms at any time at their discrection, everybody loves to copy the banking industry and their dirty practices of changing terms and agreement all the time to their direct benefit.
you know that those terms and agreements ARE going to change just as soon as the company gets bought and all information caontained at said time of purchase and before can be used/sold as well as any new information from that point on, it's not like your information is trademarked or patented by yourself. you think i'm pulling this out of my rear end? go the microcenters website, and read the disclaimer about former circuit city subscribers. this is the the first one that came off the top of my head mind you.
I think not. That is a gross over-grouping of millions of people. YES. Some people will put their entire lives on Facebook and make themselves *extremely* vulnerable to any sort of stalking or identity theft. HOWEVER there are plenty of people who use the site for general socialization and catching up with people from separate friend groups. All it takes is a sensible approach to what you post and allow to travel through your profile. Do I allow Facebook to know my location via my phone? NO. And do I put anything on Facebook that I REALLY care about? Not at all. It's you're own choice, you don't have to condemn everyone who chooses otherwise.