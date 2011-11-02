Ultimate FPS Simulator Shoots You With Paintballs

Last week, UK-based TV show, The Gadget Show unveiled an incredible simulator that made Battlefield lovers around the globe drool. Dubbed the Ultimate FPS Simulator, this Battlefield 3 setup is about as realistic as it gets. Complete with a 360 degree projection dome, 5 HD projectors, an omni-directional treadmill, Kinect motion tracking and automated paintball guns, this could be the most rewarding or most painful game of Battlefield 3 ever.
If you're hoping to set up one of your own Ultimate FPS Simulators, you're going to need quite a bit of cash, seeing as how The Gadget Show's setup took 6 weeks and $650,000 USD to complete. Head on over to The Gadget Show's YouTube channel to see the build and test video for more information.
