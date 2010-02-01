Trending

Stay in Sync With An Ethernet Clock

This digital, LED-based clock connects to the Internet via an Ethernet connection, and even draws power from the network.

Sure, we have clocks built into Windows and OS X, but what about the clocks we have mounted on the wall or sitting on the kitchen table? They deserve accurate time too, and having to re-adjust their time-keeping skills can be somewhat annoying. Satellite-based clocks? I have one that refuses to change back to Standard Time.

Processor.com sent along a little briefing on ComputerWise's ED212 Digital Time Display, a clock that hooks up to the Ethernet and ensures accurate, consistent time tracking. The device measures 6.9 x 23.5 x 3.3 inches (H x W x D) and has a six-digit display containing characters up to four-inches, visible up to 100 feet away.

According to Processor.com, the clock includes a pre-load and start count-up and count-down timer, start and stop timers, up to 32 user-defined alarms, and four optional relay output alarms. The sign's relay outputs can be single isolated relay outputs (two, three, or four), and can even draw its power from the Ethernet.

This technology isn't particularly new. Corporations have used these LED-based signs to display various messages... including the time. End-users can also pre-program messages via software installed on the PC and send them directly to the clock's built-in flash memory. Certain messages can also be triggered to display by activating assigned contacts via an external controller.

Although the ComputerWise ED212 Digital Time Display will remain correct at all time, this super-sized clock is best suited for small businesses or houses with cathedral-sized rooms.

  • frozenlead 01 February 2010 23:49
    In other news, a sweeping Internet virus has caused all Ethernet-connected clocks to be set back 4 hours. Consequently, the IT departments of several Fortune 500 companies showed up late today.
  • darkknight22 01 February 2010 23:50
    Cool, but I see no price or where to buy....
  • 01 February 2010 23:51
    Who comes up with this useless information? WOW what a waste of time reading this article
  • Devastator_uk 02 February 2010 00:04
    It only gets it's power from the Ethernet if you have PoE, which most "small businesses or houses with cathedral-sized rooms" don't have so they have to use the AC adapter.
  • extremepcs 02 February 2010 00:12
    Agreed. Practically no small businesses or homes have PoE switches, unless they invested in one as part of a VoIP system.
  • extremepcs 02 February 2010 00:14
    You could use a power injector though I suppose. They are pretty cheap.
  • ukcal 02 February 2010 00:33
    Dave... waste of time though it may be, you read it just like the rest of us :P
  • 02 February 2010 00:46
    "what about the clocks we have mounted on the wall "

    They have been making clocks that get their time sync from an AM signal for decades.
  • sliem 02 February 2010 03:24
    What a waste of ethernet cable...
  • micky_lund 02 February 2010 04:53
    need wireless, or more cables than sockets in ur router...we have 6+ clocks at home
