Egyptian Government Taking Steps to Block Internet Porn

The adult industry is a huge part of internet culture. Heck, it even has its own .xxx top level domain now. However, in Egypt, the web may soon be completely Safe For Work, as the country's Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is working to clean things up.

The Egypt Independent cites Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Mohamed Salem as saying the government is taking steps to 'completely block internet pornography in Egypt.' Salem said that a committee will be formed in order to determine the best technical methods for controlling of adult websites. "The issue is becoming persistent and worrying to families," Salem is quoted as saying.

This is not the first time Egypt's government has made efforts to censor internet content. During last year's high profile protests, the country was widely criticized for shutting down most of the country's internet access. With demonstrators using social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to spread the word of their cause and call for more demonstrations, the government first blocked social networking site before ordering ISPs to shut down all international connections to the Web. It's not yet clear how Egypt plans to tackle the issue of censoring porn (or if, for example, it will be completely banned), but Egypt's actions in the past have proved that it has no problem being heavy handed with issues it perceives to be a problem.