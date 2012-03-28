Trending

Egyptian Government Taking Steps to Block Internet Porn

By

The internet is not for porn.

The adult industry is a huge part of internet culture. Heck, it even has its own .xxx top level domain now. However, in Egypt, the web may soon be completely Safe For Work, as the country's Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is working to clean things up.

The Egypt Independent cites Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology Mohamed Salem as saying the government is taking steps to 'completely block internet pornography in Egypt.' Salem said that a committee will be formed in order to determine the best technical methods for controlling of adult websites. "The issue is becoming persistent and worrying to families," Salem is quoted as saying.

This is not the first time Egypt's government has made efforts to censor internet content. During last year's high profile protests, the country was widely criticized for shutting down most of the country's internet access. With demonstrators using social media sites like Twitter and Facebook to spread the word of their cause and call for more demonstrations, the government first blocked social networking site before ordering ISPs to shut down all international connections to the Web. It's not yet clear how Egypt plans to tackle the issue of censoring porn (or if, for example, it will be completely banned), but Egypt's actions in the past have proved that it has no problem being heavy handed with issues it perceives to be a problem. 

Follow @JaneMcEntegart on Twitter.                            

Topics

Internet
96 Comments Comment from the forums
  • poxenium 28 March 2012 19:19
    Come on, the internet is one of the cheapest possible freedoms a state can offer its citizens. I's much easier to install some cables than to feed the hungry or house the homeless.
    Reply
  • stratplaya 28 March 2012 19:52
    This is just the beginning. That Arab spring it gonna end up biting us in the butt.
    Reply
  • neiroatopelcc 28 March 2012 19:53
    greghomeanyone could bypass pornography "Ban" by changing their default IP and /or DNSIf not, just use a proxy....... Nothing can stop a proxy......or a million proxies to choose from proxy.org
    I'm sorry, but that's not correct. Microsoft's TMG system has the capacity to check image content for potential nudity, and I'm sure there's similar technology available for other gateway systems. If they'd employ something like that, only vpn tunnels could bypass the block - and you could just ban international vpn connections and technologies like logmein, and then have a whitelist for companies that need this connection.

    What I mean is - if they want to, it's possible to effectuate. Wether it's reasonable is a completely different debate however.
    Reply
  • gilgamex101 28 March 2012 20:00
    Yea but the way the law is dealt with an enforced in Egypt is just a smidgen more intense he he HE HE HE HE ::VIOLENT COUGH::

    ......So getting caught is a little more worrisome than it is here in the states.
    Reply
  • maxinexus 28 March 2012 20:14
    Good for them ...
    Reply
  • zak_mckraken 28 March 2012 20:40
    Oh, whey oh ay ***k like an egyptian.
    Reply
  • back_by_demand 28 March 2012 20:55
    Egyptian Government Taking Steps to Block Internet Porn
    Good luck with that, let us know how that works out for them
    Reply
  • halcyon 28 March 2012 21:10
    For once...I agree with the Egyption government. The US could benefit from the same. Porn seems to be be geared towards what many would call ...'Losers'...and I can't say I'd disagree.
    Reply
  • Memnarchon 28 March 2012 21:29
    Suddenly, the first week internet users in Egypt dropped by 30%. :P
    Reply
  • batkerson 28 March 2012 21:49
    Blocking "porn" or possible porn sites is standard operating procedure in the Middle East, esp. Muslim countries. I spent 3 months in Qatar in Fall of 2009 and all things "porn" or potentially porn were blocked. Even movies on TV would edit out couples kissing! No joke. That said, cable TV there after about midnight had lots of porn available (not just on demand, but regularly available channels). Hypocritical? You bet. But so what. It's not a big deal, actually. As a society, Qatar is quite nice and "liberal" as Muslim countries go. . .just don't look for porn on the internet.
    Reply