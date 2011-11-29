Trending

Asus Transformer Prime Coming December 8th?

A Newegg pre-order listing shows a release date of December 8 for the Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime tablet.

A pre-order listing on Newegg shows that the upcoming Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime tablet is slated to launch on December 8. The device will come packed with Nvidia's new Tegra 3 SoC clocked at 1.30 GHz, and sport 1 GB of DDR2 memory, 32 GB of storage and a typical pricetag of $499.99 USD.

"Paired for perfection," states Asus on its tablet-oriented website. "The Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime is the perfect example of what a tablet should be. The innovative design not only seamlessly provides the user with a keyboard, touchpad and expandability options, but also battery life up to 18 hours for all day computing and productivity."

Strangely enough, the Asus website doesn't list Newegg as an official pre-order site, but instead lists Amazon, B&H, Best Buy, TigerDirect and even GameStop. That said, Newegg is the only online retailer that's actually listing a ship date, leading us to wonder if the release date is even valid.

When launched next month, the Transformer Prime tablet will sport Google's Android 3.2 "Honeycomb" OS backed by Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 SoC, 1 MB of L2 cache, DirectX 11-capable GPU cores and a 10.1-inch 1280 x 600 resolution screen made out of Gorilla Glass. It will also feature an 8MP rear-facing camera, a 1.2MP front-facing camera, a microSD slot, a mini-HDMI port and 802.11 b/g/n connectivity.

The Transformer Prime will be the first tablet to use Nvidia's new Tegra chip, but it will also reportedly be the first tablet capable of running Google's next edition of Android, v4.0 aka "Ice Cream Sandwich." A separate 64 GB version priced at the typical $599.99 USD will launch sometime soon, but neither model will sport 3G connectivity.

30 Comments Comment from the forums
  • burnley14 29 November 2011 20:08
    Wanted to get the original Transformer but never did, maybe I'll jump on board for this one . . .
    Reply
  • 29 November 2011 20:09
    Gamestop say the 9th of Dec so I'm thinking it could be possible.
    Reply
  • 29 November 2011 20:14
    how can they sell a mobile internet device that has no 3g? there is no wifi everywere !!! bbuuuoo i will not buy it.
    Reply
  • donovands 29 November 2011 20:31
    Transformer Prime? Isn't someone going to sue? Will the next version be the ASUS Megatron? (In which case I will be forced to buy it on the awesomeness of its name alone)
    Reply
  • blueeyesm 29 November 2011 20:48
    It certainly needs a red and blue custom paint job with the Autobots emblem...
    Reply
  • Marco925 29 November 2011 21:49
    donovandsTransformer Prime? Isn't someone going to sue? Will the next version be the ASUS Megatron? (In which case I will be forced to buy it on the awesomeness of its name alone)While your statement made me laugh, it isnt quite as close as Optimus Prime.
    Reply
  • tanjo 29 November 2011 21:49
    Next, make one that will compete with Gigabyte's Booktop. I don't like this weak stuff.
    Reply
  • marcush 29 November 2011 22:04
    "10.1-inch 1280 x 600 resolution screen"

    I am hoping that is a typo?
    I was even hoping that the new tablets would have an even higher DPI.
    Reply
  • aaron88_7 29 November 2011 22:18
    The device will come packed with Nvidia's new Tegra 3 SoC clocked at 1.30 GHz
    Huh? Wasn't it supposed to be clocked at 1.6Ghz? I've also recently heard it was 1.4Ghz, and Best Buy has it listed as 1.0Ghz.

    Maybe this is why Asus has been so tight lipped about the specifications/release date. Problems behind the scenes?
    Reply
  • igot1forya 29 November 2011 23:32
    "DirectX 11-capable GPU" - really it's only a valid spec on a Windows system - so what are the GL spec'ed at?
    Reply