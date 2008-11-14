Dell Introduces $379 Vostro Laptop Stateside

Back in August, Dell had introduced the Vostro A860 laptop, which featured the Ubuntu operating system and a 15.6-inch display. At the time, the Vostro A860 was released only in emerging markets, where small businesses required cost-effective solutions. Now available Stateside, however, the Dell Vostro A860 can be had for a starting price of just $379, despite that the Ubuntu option is no more it seems. Considering that the Vostro A860 is a budget notebook, it actually looks somewhat stylish, unlike many other business notebooks out there.

The base system configuration for the Vostro A860 includes an Intel Celeron M 560 processor (2.13 GHz | 1 MB L2 Cache | 533 MHz FSB | 31 W TDP), 1 GB of DDR2 800 MHz memory, a 15.6-inch screen with anti-glare and a 1366 by 768 resolution, a 120 GB 5400 RPM HDD and Intel GMA X3100 graphics. Also included is Windows Vista Home Basic, 802.11g WiFi, a DVD drive, a 3-in-1 reader, a 4-cell battery and 1394 Firewire. There are limited options for customizations, but with a price tag of just $379, it is hard to complain.

The most expensive featured configuration of the Vostro A860 adds a bit more performance and comes with a slightly higher price tag of $529. It features an Intel Pentium Dual Core M T2390 processor (1.86 GHz | 1 MB L2 Cache | 533 MHz FSB | 35 W TDP), 2 GB of DDR2 800 MHz memory, a 15.6-inch display, a 160 GB 5400 RPM HDD and Intel GMA X3100 graphics. Also included is a DVD burner, 802.11g WiFi, Bluetooth 2.0, a 6-cell battery, Windows Vista Basic, 3-in-1 reader and 1394 Firewire. Again, there are limited customizations options available, but for those wishing for more power, the Dell Vostro 1510 is recommended instead.

The Dell Vostro A860 weighs in at 5.4-pounds with a 4-cell battery and it is up to 1.5-inches thick. There appear to be some reviews of the Vostro A860 already online, although many are not written in English. With a starting price that is lower than many netbook offerings, the faults that the Vostro A860 may have are probably easy to overlook. The Vostro A860 is an entry-level business laptop though and users with demanding needs may wish to look elsewhere.