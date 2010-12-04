Trending

Man Claims DROID 2 Exploded in Ear

By

A new DROID 2 supposedly exploded in a man's ear.

A Fox News report in Cedar Hill, Texas tells of a man who purchased a brand new Motorola DROID 2 smartphone only to have it explode in his ear two days later.

Thursday Aron Embry told Fox News that he was talking on the phone while getting into his car when he heard a popping noise.

At first, he didn't feel any pain at all.

"I pulled the phone down," he said. "I felt something dripping. I realized that it was probably blood. I went into the house and as I got into the bathroom and once I got to the mirror and saw it, it was only then I kinda looked at my phone and noticed the screen had appeared to burst outward."

With the mutilated DROID 2 in hand, Embry drove to the school where his wife Kara Embry worked and requested she take pictures. Eventually Embry's wife called 911 and had him rushed to the hospital.

After spending four hours in the emergency room, Embry only received stitches in his left ear--there wasn't any signs hearing loss or damage to the eardrum. The DROID 2 even remained in working order despite its shattered screen.

According to Fox News, a local tech expert isn't convinced that the DROID 2 actually exploded. "The DROIDs are fantastic devices," admitted 10-year expert Daniel Harrison. "It’s all just a matter of how you care for the device. But it looks to me like it wasn’t something that was just a manufacture defect. It looks like it was actually user caused.”

As of this writing, Motorola is investigating the incident. Embry, on the other hand, conveniently doesn't have insurance, and is hoping that Motorola will help pay on the hospital bill.

Embry is currently seeking an attorney.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • aleh1811 05 December 2010 00:19
    The only thing that could explote in a cellphone is the battery. I'm not sure where that is located in the droid two, but i doubt it's directly beneath the upper part of the screen.
  • mrmoo500 05 December 2010 00:22
    So he can afford a smart phone, but not insurance? What is wrong with this picture?
  • dtemple 05 December 2010 00:28
    I thought only Apple devices required you to hold them right. I guess now Motorola's on that bandwagon too?
  • enforcer22 05 December 2010 00:53
    mrmoo500So he can afford a smart phone, but not insurance? What is wrong with this picture?
    insurance is like 4x more? and its monthly instead of a one time payment.
  • Pei-chen 05 December 2010 01:48
    You still have to pay even if you have insurance. Besides, it sounds like his wife is working at a school and he could have coverage through her employer.
  • cracklint 05 December 2010 01:58
    EnFoRceR22insurance is like 4x more? and its monthly instead of a one time payment.Last I checked wireless plans with data packages cost 75 to 90 monthly which would be a good start toward a single policy. I had to cut off the wireless plan and cable too afford my family plan to ensure my wife and daughter have coverage. It's all about priorities.

    I am sure I don't have all the details, but I wonder why he drove to his wife's workplace to have pictures taken first if he needed urgent medical care, why was 911 even called?
  • bobusboy 05 December 2010 01:59
    "the phone while getting into his car when he heard a popping noise."

    This is how police forces are going to enforce that no cellphones while driving laws; sneaky buggers.
  • smeker 05 December 2010 04:07
    Droid Does!

    Haha :)
  • mavroxur 05 December 2010 04:12
    He was holding it wrong...oh wait....
  • 05 December 2010 05:10
    If you look closely at the photograph the phone was shot with a bb gun more then likely also what damaged his ear ....
