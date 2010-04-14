Trending

MW2's Story Was Bad Says Crysis 2 Writer

By

Sci-fi novelist Richard Morgan doesn't have anything positive to say about Modern Warfare 2's story.

Sci-fi novelist Richard Morgan (Altered Carbon, Broken Angels), who is currently penning Crysis 2 for Crytek, said that Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) was an immense disappointment. That's obviously not the case for most gamers, as the Stimulus Map Pack alone--costing $15 a shot--was purchased and downloaded 2.5 million times on the Xbox 360 as of last week. That's a meaty $37.5 million in sales just for the DLC, and doesn't count the actual sales numbers for the core game.

Despite MW2's popularity, Morgan didn't seem too thrilled. "It was a massive step-down from Call of Duty 4," he told CVG during the big Crysis 2 reveal last week. "What I thought when I played it was, 'Jesus guys, what have you been doing? You've not ramped anything up. The story is worse and the game doesn't really hang together, it's just a bunch of mission levels.'"

Morgan went on to say that the story didn't make sense, it didn't resolve anything, and that it was totally implausible. "Basically, all the things that bad storytelling does," he added. "I just think they were way too impressed with themselves, and that's always a danger. It's just unfortunate." Naturally, he neglects to mention that MW2's storyline actually received a Writer's Guild of America nomination for its storyline.

Despite his personal view of MW2, he seemed to really dig Naughty Dog's Uncharted 2 for the PlayStation 3, seemingly praising the developer for fixing or "ramping up" aspects that didn't work well in the first installment. "They really took it to a new place and you can honestly say to people if you played the first game, the second one is the same but better," he said. "Modern Warfare 2 is the same but... way worse. And it cost more money."

Ouch.

Comment from the forums
  • scione 14 April 2010 08:07
    meh i got my battlefield, less whiny kids
  • welshmousepk 14 April 2010 08:07
    he absolutely right.

    i found the singleplayer to be immensely fun, but the story made no sense. you were just moving from place to place without ever knowing what was actually happening.
  • silversurfernhs 14 April 2010 08:15
    He's a freaking moron - BC2s story is the one he should be bitching about. As fun as BC2 MP is, the SP story is a load of diamond encrusted horse crap.
  • AMW1011 14 April 2010 08:21
    The story is definitely weak in MW2, the story has been suffering in so many games recently. Even Metro 2033, based on a great novel, had a disappointing story, not the novels fault it was just told poorly in the game. Though, Metro 2033 made up for that in atmosphere to a certain extent.

    Weak stories and short single player (5 hour campaign in Splinter Cell Convictions, anyone?) are the factors that are killing a lot of games for me, mostly console games.

    I'm sorry, pretty visuals and decent gameplay do not make up for a poor story line, because under-neath it all I have to actually care.
  • blacksins 14 April 2010 08:21
    first comment :) well call of duty 4 was better of course in all the aspects.. but the storyline in Modern Warfare 2 is very beautiful! not like call of duty 4 but not less.. Multiplayer experience is totally destroyed and ripped down to consoles-level.
  • San Pedro 14 April 2010 08:23
    I agree, the story in MW2 was not good at all. It made no sense.
  • Xenophage 14 April 2010 08:38
    I agree with AMW1011. Whatever happened to games with GREAT storylines? Good writing seems to be relegated to the RPG genre at the moment, but good RPG's are few and far between (Dragon Age, Fallout 3, Oblivion come to mind). I'm nostalgic for the golden age of adventure gaming with titles like The Dig, Bioforge, and... hell... even Space Quest (1 through 4).
  • znegval 14 April 2010 08:39
    I played both Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2. Am I the only one who thinks MW2 was Activision's version of the NVidia strategy of selling us the exact same product with a different name and meaningless changes? I just didn't see enough of new stuff to justify calling it a second installment and definitly not something worth another $60 or so.
  • Supertrek32 14 April 2010 08:40
    Like most other people posting, I thought MW2's story was pretty bad, too.

    And as far as BC2 goes, the story was absolutely horrible, but who actually buys a battlefield game for the single player? Every battlefield game has had terrible stories. You expect it. MW1 had a great story, so you expected better. Not really an excuse for BC2, but something to keep in mind.
  • nenito 14 April 2010 08:42
    The only reason COD4 is considered better is because it brought something new. MW2 is just a sequel, i dont see it as a failure just not something groundbreaking, IMO MW2 is on par with COD4 in terms of story, but for me, MW2 has the greatest set pieces I have ever seen, especially the burning white house, i literally got had goose bumps in that scenario
