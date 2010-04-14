MW2's Story Was Bad Says Crysis 2 Writer

Sci-fi novelist Richard Morgan (Altered Carbon, Broken Angels), who is currently penning Crysis 2 for Crytek, said that Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) was an immense disappointment. That's obviously not the case for most gamers, as the Stimulus Map Pack alone--costing $15 a shot--was purchased and downloaded 2.5 million times on the Xbox 360 as of last week. That's a meaty $37.5 million in sales just for the DLC, and doesn't count the actual sales numbers for the core game.

Despite MW2's popularity, Morgan didn't seem too thrilled. "It was a massive step-down from Call of Duty 4," he told CVG during the big Crysis 2 reveal last week. "What I thought when I played it was, 'Jesus guys, what have you been doing? You've not ramped anything up. The story is worse and the game doesn't really hang together, it's just a bunch of mission levels.'"

Morgan went on to say that the story didn't make sense, it didn't resolve anything, and that it was totally implausible. "Basically, all the things that bad storytelling does," he added. "I just think they were way too impressed with themselves, and that's always a danger. It's just unfortunate." Naturally, he neglects to mention that MW2's storyline actually received a Writer's Guild of America nomination for its storyline.

Despite his personal view of MW2, he seemed to really dig Naughty Dog's Uncharted 2 for the PlayStation 3, seemingly praising the developer for fixing or "ramping up" aspects that didn't work well in the first installment. "They really took it to a new place and you can honestly say to people if you played the first game, the second one is the same but better," he said. "Modern Warfare 2 is the same but... way worse. And it cost more money."

Ouch.