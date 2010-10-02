Trending

Apple Closes Beijing Store Because of Scalpers

Apple was yesterday forced to close its Beijing store because of iPhone 4 scalpers.

It's hard to feel sorry for Apple when you hear that the company was forced closed its Beijing shop because iPhone 4 scalpers were causing such a commotion. Sure, it sucks that people were going so crazy over iPhones they had to shut up shop, but hearing that the pandemonium ensued because Apple removed the two-iPhones-per-customer limit sort of changes things.

9to5 Mac reports that once Apple lifted the limit, the shop was overrun with scalpers desperate to get as many iPhone 4s as they could. There were genuine customers looking to buy just one iPhone 4 in the store too, and a few of them got into fights with the scalpers. Some of the people buying phones in bulk were seen leaving the store with boxes of 20-30 iPhone 4s; scalpers were seen trying to sell the phones to people on the street outside the store.

As a result of the chaos, Apple shut the shop and not only reinstated the limit on the number of iPhone 4s one customer can purchase, but lowered it. All of Apple's Chinese stores are now operating on a one-iPhone-4-per-customer rule. On top of that, customers purchasing the phone must show a photo ID and have their phone activated in the shop.

The news follows reports of block-long queues of Asian people outside the Apple store in New York City. The New York Times recently discovered that these people were paying $600 per iPhone 4 (again, there's a limit of two per customer in NYC) and selling them on to electronics shops in Chinatown, who in turn ship them off to China where the iPhone 4 had yet to launch.

Source: 9to5 Mac, New York Times

  • rohitbaran 02 October 2010 10:15
    Laaaaame! How dumber can fanboys get? That too for the iphone 4 with antenna problems and no more free covers! Oh Come on!
  • eddieroolz 02 October 2010 10:24
    This isn't just about fanboys, but the low morals and ethics of many Chinese people. Sure, it happens everywhere else too, but in China - scalping and other questionable practices hits an all new high.
  • Yuka 02 October 2010 10:32
    eddieroolzThis isn't just about fanboys, but the low morals and ethics of many Chinese people. Sure, it happens everywhere else too, but in China - scalping and other questionable practices hits an all new high.eddieroolzThis isn't just about fanboys, but the low morals and ethics of many Chinese people. Sure, it happens everywhere else too, but in China - scalping and other questionable practices hits an all new high.
    Isn't what they're doing something closer to "free market reign" instead of the "controlling the market" Apple style? At least, that's the way I see it.

    Ironic, isn't it?

    Cheers!
  • nebun 02 October 2010 10:59
    trust me, there is a very lucrative business in selling the iphones on the black market
  • 02 October 2010 11:24
    It is sadly that people doesn't want iphone cus it is good phone, they want iphone cus it is family brad name like Gucci. (show off piece.)

    There are even stores in HK that help customers transfer music into Ipod/Iphone. People may have newest Ipod/Iphone but they have no idea how to use it.

    There are also a lot of Chinese whom brought shinny new mac book pro into my friend's pc shop to have windows install on it.
  • smile9999 02 October 2010 11:52
    chick0nbuying the same phone means chinese wants to imitate americans in every possible way ? yeah you got your "american way" from sweat shops in China cuz u guys under pay them.talked about racist. go f a goat.
    I am not an american and if you have been to china you would know what I mean and you wouldnt call me racist and china isnt a race.
  • redzoneos 02 October 2010 13:24
    "The news follows reports of block-long queues of Asian people outside the Apple store in New York City. "

    Was it reaaaaaaally necessary to indicate the demographic as "Asian People" while writing this? Shame on you toms. It's bad enough to hear subtle discriminatory overtones on TV and all over the internet, but reading it on a tech website that has a huge "asian people" following is inexcusable.

  • Mobutu 02 October 2010 13:26
    O love zi appleJUICE :d
  • 02 October 2010 13:59
    @Memoscorp You're wrong Chinese is not a race. Its a nationality. Asian is a race. Like U.S.A. American is the nationality but Caucasian would be a race. Hating Asians because of their skin color and eyes is racist. Hating Chinese for their lack of human rights is not racist. That would be elitist.
    @smile9999 China has over 1.3 billion people. Its a bit early to declare a nation is in love with a phone. With those numbers it shouldn't be difficult to find buyers.
  • vant 02 October 2010 14:17
    We should be happy. Finally the US is creating products that other countries REALLY want.
