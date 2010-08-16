Trending

Best Buy Threatens Priest's ''God Squad'' Car

By

A Catholic priest from Wisconsin has been told that he is in violation of a trademark owned by electronics giant Best Buy, and could face legal action if he does not comply with a cease-and-desist order issued by the retailer's legal department.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Father Luke Strand (center) has been driving a black Volkswagon Beetle with 'God Sqaud' stickers on the doors since he was a seminarian. Unfortunately, he may not be driving it in it's current state for very much longer. Fr. Strand has received a letter from Best Buy's lawyers claiming it violates the trademarked logo of their well known 'Geek Sqaud' tech support team.

A friend of Fr. Strand said the vehicle was just a little fun, intended to incite discussion in the community.

"There was never any kind of formal God Squad group or organization. Father Luke and some friends simply decided to design a car that would act as a cool and fun way to bring our faith into the public. It's just a conversation starter," Janasik told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"It's obviously not a Best Buy vehicle. When people see the car in public they usually laugh, and then it leads into lots of great conversations with strangers about faith and God."

A senior Best Buy PR representative confirmed that they had made contact with Strand regarding a trademark infringement and elaborated that sending the cease-and-desist order was a hard decision to come to.

"This was a really difficult thing for us to do because we appreciate what Father Strand is trying to accomplish with his mission. But at the end of the day, it's bad precedent to let some groups violate our trademark while pursuing others," Paula Baldwin, senior manager for public relations at Best Buy told the Journal.

Best Buy is said working with Strand to come up with a new logo.

*Image via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

132 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mlopinto2k1 17 August 2010 03:45
    This whole Trademark crap is reaaaaally getting out of hand. THEY AREN'T SELLING ANYTHING! JEEZ!
    Reply
  • pbrigido 17 August 2010 03:46
    Wow. Low blow Best Buy.
    Reply
  • tarzan2001 17 August 2010 03:50
    If it wasn't for that VW New Beetle, that picture could easily seem like it was taken in the '40s or '50s! :P
    Reply
  • Roten67 17 August 2010 03:53
    Very LOW BLOW indeed BB, so you have a manopoly on a round circle a G and the word squad Hmmmm
    Reply
  • 17 August 2010 03:53
    I call troll. not for the story, but for the world entire. It's all just getting too silly.
    Reply
  • Roten67 17 August 2010 03:54
    OH and a VW Beetle
    Reply
  • WyomingKnott 17 August 2010 03:55
    God Squad public-access TV show (on Long Island) is older than the Geek Squad. So there.
    Reply
  • truehighroller 17 August 2010 03:56
    Best Buy Lawyers are no different from other Lawyers I suppose, they all need to burn in hell.
    Reply
  • mpavao81 17 August 2010 04:01
    I never did like Best buy, this just makes me dislike them even more. Ive had problems with warranty issues and return issues that made me hate them already, ill never shop there again. And i cant believe they would stoop this low, this is just sick.
    Reply
  • HalJordan 17 August 2010 04:01
    I don't want to live on this planet anymore.
    Reply