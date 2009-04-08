Canon EOS 5D Mark II: Amateurs Need Not Apply

Color Quality

Most photographers do not purchase a digital camera for its ability to create black-and-white images. Far and away, color is still the dominant medium and the EOS 5D Mark II presents us with exquisite color. Here is an image of a Macbeth ColorChecker. The upper left wedges are indicative of various skin tones. The third row gives you a representation of both the RGB and CMYK color spaces. This image was taken with the camera set to ISO 100. The bottom row of wedges is a gray scale, ranging from white to black.

As you can see, the color from this camera is everything the photographer could hope for. Skin tone is where it should be and all of our primaries show you that the EOS-5D, Mk II can capture a full range of color as it should be. Still playing tourist in San Francisco, we ventured into North Beach. Saints Peter and Paul Church provided us with a well-lit subject against a beautiful blue sky. The greens of the park in the foreground generated an additional contrasting point to the bright building. The detail of the spires and the finials and the blue sky's depth of color provided us with sufficient evidence that the EOS 5D Mark II is worth your consideration.

Here is the south tower of the Golden Gate Bridge. You are left with no doubt as to what the color of the bridge really is. The detail and sharpness of the cables against the blue background of the sky reinforce the evaluation of the camera's abilities.