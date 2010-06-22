California Considering Ads on Cars With E-Plates

Mercury News reports that as electronic billboards become a more commonplace method of advetising, the California Legislature is considering a bill that would allow the state to begin researching the use of electronic license plates for vehicles.

The license plates are supposed to be a way for California, which is currently facing a $19 billion deficit, to make money. When a car is moving, the plates would display normally. However, if you were stopped for more than four seconds (think red lights, stop signs, pedestrian crossings and parking lots), your plate would change to display digital ads or other messages. Mercury reports that your license plate number would remain visible at all times but we're assuming it'd be less prominent when it has to share real estate with a company logo or advertising slogan. The coolest part is probably that plates could be used to distribute emergency messages, like traffic reports or amber alerts.

"We're just trying to find creative ways of generating additional revenues," he said. "It's an exciting marriage of technology with need, and an opportunity to keep California in the forefront," the bill's author, Democratic Sen. Curren Price of Los Angeles, is quoted as saying.

*Image via CBS