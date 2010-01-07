CES 2010: Panasonic HD 3D Camcorder Revealed

Feeling a bit overwhelmed with the whole 3D blitz? It's not over by a long shot thanks to Panasonic. In addition to its crazy super-sized 3D HDTV revealed earlier today, the company is also showcasing the world's first Full HD 3D camcorder at CES 2010. That's right: now wanna-be directors can film all those magic moments in pure high-definition, 3D glory. However, the company is also claiming that the 3D camcorder is "professional," meaning don't expect to bring this camcorder home from Walmart.



"Current 3D systems are large-scale setups in which two cameras are fitted to a rig in parallel, or vertically intersect across a half-mirror," the company explains. "Separate recorders are also required. In Panasonic's new Full HD 3D camcorder, the lenses, camera head, and a dual Memory Card recorder are integrated into a single, lightweight body. The camcorder also incorporates stereoscopic adjustment controls making it easier to use and operate."



Panasonic said that the right and left Full HD video streams can be recorded as files on SDHC/SD Memory Cards, making it a better option than the other chunkier 3D rigs using old-school tape, optical disk, and HDD solutions. This also allows the 3D camcorder perform in extreme environments, and to be more resistant to vibrations, shock, and other annoying factors that would otherwise damage footage on other storage devices.



The 3D camcorder won't be available until Fall 2010, and will mainly be built to order, the company said. As we already mentioned, this device won't be sold at Walmart: it costs a meager $21,000 USD. If anything, this new 3D camcorder will initially be consumed by local TV stations, independent and big-house film studios to bring 3D entertainment to your upcoming 3D home theater. Hopefully next year we'll see a scaled down version for the general consumer.

