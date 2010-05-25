Trending

Bungie Says Halo: Reach Launching September 14

By

Halo fans, mark your calendars.

After a beta that involved 2.7 million people, Bungee has reportedly confirmed the release date for Halo: Reach. According to the Associated Press, the developer has confirmed a September 14 launch in all countries bar Japan, where the game will launch September 15.

"It's exceeded our expectations," said Bungie Studios community director Brian Jarrard of the beta, which ran from May 3 to May 20. "Our only real perspective going into this was the 'Halo 3' beta test, which had about 800,000 people," he continued. "We knew there were a couple million copies of 'ODST' out there, but we really didn't have any specific information that let us know what the population might be like."

This is going to be Bungie's last so they're hoping it's going to be a huge hit. However, Marcus Lehto, creative director on the game said the pressure to make it the best Halo title has been big.

"This is the most pressure we've ever been under," creative director Marcus Lehto said. "This is the biggest 'Halo' title we've ever made, and we're worried there's 'Halo' fatigue out there. That's why we set out to add new twists, and we're happy to see people enjoy it, but it was a huge risk for us to release what's essentially a work in progress to almost 3 million people."

Read the full story here.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BoxBabaX 25 May 2010 07:00
    The last halo game? now that's a cause for celebration. People need to play a real FPS and realize that halo is just average.
    Reply
  • thesupermedium 25 May 2010 07:33
    I still remember playing the Halo: Combat Evolved demo on my Xbox. I was too young to get Halo for myself, mainly because I had no money, but once I had it it was like going on some awesome adventure. The rest of the Halo series was kind of eh, good but alright. In my opinion, nothing can top the feel of the original Halo. I can't think of a game that has even come close to it.
    Reply
  • ziplocked 25 May 2010 08:19
    Predicting that all of the comments are either going to be like "X halo game was better than Y halo game" or "Halo sucks in general"
    Reply
  • ziplocked 25 May 2010 08:19
    Predicting that all of the comments are either going to be like "X halo game was better than Y halo game" or "Halo sucks in general"
    Reply
  • gr33nf00t 25 May 2010 08:30
    ziplockedPredicting that all of the comments are either going to be like "X halo game was better than Y halo game" or "Halo sucks in general"
    This guy just effed us all up with some truth.

    Anyways, I will probably end up grabbing this one, being as quite a few of my friends are big Halo junkies (they stopped just short of physically assaulting me when I told them I wasn't getting ODST). I'm not the biggest Halo fan out there, but they can be pretty fun to play with a group of friends.

    Just wish more of my friends would get into games that I like, like Sins of a Solar Empire and DoW2...
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 25 May 2010 09:10
    How about add support for Project Natal? Oh, and PLEASE, release Halo 3, ODST and Reach for PC!!!!
    Reply
  • egidem 25 May 2010 10:42
    Sweet...it's coming out on me birthday. :D
    Reply
  • Marco925 25 May 2010 11:40
    boxbabaxThe last halo game? now that's a cause for celebration. People need to play a real FPS and realize that halo is just average.As far as I know, Halo is a real FPS

    At least when i played it, it seemed to contain all the elements of FPS games. like the gun being in front of you and such.
    Reply
  • mtyermom 25 May 2010 13:52
    JOSHSKORNOh, and PLEASE, release Halo 3, ODST and Reach for PC!!!!
    Heh, yea... I'll play 'em when they release on PC...

    *holds breath*
    Reply
  • alders 25 May 2010 16:04
    wont come out for pc
    Reply