Bungie Says Halo: Reach Launching September 14

After a beta that involved 2.7 million people, Bungee has reportedly confirmed the release date for Halo: Reach. According to the Associated Press, the developer has confirmed a September 14 launch in all countries bar Japan, where the game will launch September 15.

"It's exceeded our expectations," said Bungie Studios community director Brian Jarrard of the beta, which ran from May 3 to May 20. "Our only real perspective going into this was the 'Halo 3' beta test, which had about 800,000 people," he continued. "We knew there were a couple million copies of 'ODST' out there, but we really didn't have any specific information that let us know what the population might be like."

This is going to be Bungie's last so they're hoping it's going to be a huge hit. However, Marcus Lehto, creative director on the game said the pressure to make it the best Halo title has been big.

"This is the most pressure we've ever been under," creative director Marcus Lehto said. "This is the biggest 'Halo' title we've ever made, and we're worried there's 'Halo' fatigue out there. That's why we set out to add new twists, and we're happy to see people enjoy it, but it was a huge risk for us to release what's essentially a work in progress to almost 3 million people."

Read the full story here.