Bluetooth 4.0 Finalized, Brings 3 Modes

Look for Bluetooth 4.0 devices to appear by the end of the year.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) said Wednesday that Bluetooth 4.0 has been finalized, and will deliver both a boost in potential range and a new low-energy mode that could add the technology to watches, remote controls, and sensors using button-cell batteries. Although samples of 4.0 were shopped around in December 2009, the group expects to push the new version to manufacturers by the end of Q2 2010.

"Bluetooth v4.0 is like three specifications in one--Classic Bluetooth technology, Bluetooth low energy technology, and Bluetooth High Speed technology--all which can be combined or used separately in different devices according to their functionality," the group said in a press release.

A few examples were provided, explaining that pedometers and glucose monitors would run only low energy technology. Watches would use the low energy technology during the collection of data from fitness sensors while using the Classic Bluetooth technology to shoot the information over to a PC or mobile phone. Naturally, PCs and mobile phones would use the complete package.

Although v4.0 will be available by the end of next month, don't expect devices to appear immediately. The SIG said that end-user gadgets with Bluetooth 4.0 should arrive by late 2010 or early 2011. That should give manufacturers plenty of time to saturate the market with Bluetooth 3.0 devices before switching over to the new specification.

  • rmmil978 23 April 2010 06:03
    As long as they don't try Bluetooth pacemakers, we're good.
  • 23 April 2010 06:37
    Bluetooth has been fail from the beginning, and will continue to be complete fail until they come up with a way to make a bluetooth headset sound like DECT 6.0
  • bison88 23 April 2010 07:30
    This is awesome. I still remember the slow push from 1.1 to 2.0+ took a little while and now they have been pushing Bluetooth upgrades forward at a quick pace. If only Wi-Fi standards could do the same. Might be time to upgrade my Bluetooth 1.1 headset.
  • Hiniberus 23 April 2010 17:19
    Looking forward to higher transfer rates and such alongside the 3 modes, it would be pretty epic for a lot of devices to have it inbuilt just to transfer small files, even HDD's. You wouldn't think about the amount of times I had to stay rummaging through my bag to find the cursed USB cable just to upload a document to it from my laptop when it could be so much better if they just implement a small battery (like that used for the CMOS and Watches) to let you do just that through wireless connection. Extra brownie points if the battery recharges while the device is plugged in via USB.
  • drksilenc 23 April 2010 21:43
    bison they are. wimax is a high output version of wifi.
  • eyemaster 23 April 2010 21:49
    Bluetooth works great for the PS3 and so far it works almost ok in the car. Still haven't figured out why it's intermitent in the car...
  • annymmo 23 April 2010 23:40
    Entertainment and business-stuff in cars.
    Think of businesspeople wearing them.
  • klarkmdb 24 April 2010 03:01
    This is just what we need. Technology at it's best.
