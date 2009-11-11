Blockbuster Renting Movies Via SD Cards

Now here's a concept: ditch the annoying DVD and Blu-ray disks and rent movies by way of SD cards. Apparently that's the road fledging movie rental outlet Blockbuster is now taking to stay ahead of Amazon, Netflix, and Redbox. The company claims that the SD movies will be distributed in kiosks--similar to Redbox--and will cost $1.99.



According to Fast Company, consumers will actually keep the SD cards. They will come in different sizes, depending on the device the consumer wants to use: mobile phones, TVs, computers, or whatever else is capable of reading SD cards. Like downloadable rentals, the DRM allows viewing for a limited time, and afterwords the data becomes useless (unless you can crack the DRM, of course).



Blockbuster is hoping to win customers back who have crossed over to online movie streaming by offering movies at a higher resolution. The company also plans to provide downloadable movies with DRM, also providing higher resolution, however these movies will cost around $4 each... almost a whole month's worth of Netflix.



While the idea is unique and could bring Blockbuster some extra needed revenue, the market may not be ready for SD movie rentals. As Fast Company pointed out, some TVs aren't built to play SD media, and many smartphones use micro or mini SD card slots. As for actually getting out and renting the movie, that should be simple: there's nearly one Redbox kiosk on every other block.

Now about that piracy issue...

