RIM's 64GB PlayBook Gets $150 Price Cut at Best Buy

A couple of weeks ago, the tech world went mental over HP's $99 TouchPad fire-sale. Now that inventory is all sold out (for now, at least), it's time for a discounted tablet of another breed. Best Buy has slashed the price of Research In Motion's BlackBerry PlayBook slate, dropping the price of the 64GB model by a massive $150. The 16GB and 32GB models are being cut by $50 each (bringing the prices down to $449 and $549, respectively). Eagle-eyed readers readers will notice that the sale means the 32GB and 64GB models are now the same price (the 64GB model is down to $549 from $699).

The kicker here is that the sale appears to be only for this weekend, so if you want to get one, you'll have to decide (and act) fast. We don't expect Best Buy stores to be selling out across the country, but you do only have a couple of days to get your ducks in a row and get down to the store. However, if these prices are still a little too steep for you, ZDNet reports that there are rumors Staples will be having a 50 percent off deal on September 7 and 8. The company has not commented on these reports, but if you're looking for a cheap PlayBook, it might be best to wait.