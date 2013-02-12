BlackBerry Creative Director Caught Tweeting from iPhone

During last month's BlackBerry 10 event, Alicia Keys' music was chosen when demonstrating certain features and eventually the reason for this was revealed. Later on in the event, the company announced that the singer had been hired as the company's new global creative director. At the time, many people wondered whether Alicia's role at the event was a genuine effort to help BlackBerry on the road to 'cool' or if it was just another superficial celebrity endorsement. While that question still remains, it's safe to say Alicia isn't completely exclusive in her love for the Z10.

AppleInsider reports that a tweet recently appeared on Alicia's timeline that had been sent from an iPhone. The tweet in question wasn't all that interesting, just some Drake lyrics, but the fact that it was sent from an iPhone definitely was interesting to some. Despite the fact that most of her followers likely don't know (or care) that she's supposed to be all about the Z10 nowadays, Keys deleted the 'via Twitter for iPhone' tweet. What's more, another tweet appeared claiming she had been hacked and remains on her feed.

"What the h*ll?!!!! Looks like I've been hacked... I like @Drake but that wasn't my tweet :-(" she wrote.

Beyond that, she hasn't commented on her use of an iPhone though she was actually questioned on it on BB10 launch day. Someone at the New York event noticed that she had been using an iPhone as recently as a week before the launch and asked her what phone she had been using during her break from RIM/BlackBerry devices. According to TechCrunch, Keys said it wasn't important what phone she had been using. Something tells us it matters a great deal more now.

