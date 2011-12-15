Trending

Sony, Universal, Fox Caught Pirating via BitTorrent

By using the BitTorrent download tracking website YouHaveDownloaded, Sony Pictures and other Hollywood studios have been discovered to be acquiring pirated content.

TorrentFreak has discovered that BitTorrent pirates reside within the likes of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Fox Entertainment and NBC Universal despite their extreme legal efforts to stamp out BitTorrent-related pirated content. TorrentFreak stumbled across this revelation after pumping a special BitTorrent detection website, the Russian-based YouHaveDownloaded, full of Hollywood's IP addresses.

According to the tracker website, Culver City-based Sony Pictures Entertainment has downloaded the new Conan the Barbarian movie (2011), "Lonely Boy" by the Black Eyed Peas and a handful of other pirated files. TorrentFreak points out that YouHaveDownloaded only tracks a small percentage of all public BitTorrent downloads, so there's a good chance Sony employees are leeching even more illegal content from the BitTorrent highways.

The Russian tracking site also reveals that NBC Universal employees residing in Fort Lauderdale have downloaded a DVD rip of Cowboys and Aliens, the entire first season of "Game of Thrones," some trance music and much, much more. Valley Village, California-based Fox Entertainment only shows one downloaded file: Super 8 (2011).

In addition to Hollywood, TorrentFreak also investigated other institutions including Google's own Corporate office in New York which produced a long list of warez -- even a pirated copy of Windows 7. The Church of God was also investigated, but was discovered to have only downloaded TV shows whereas music royalty collecting agency Buma/Stemra reportedly downloaded an episode of Entourage and a copy of Battlefield 3.

Buma/Stemra later claimed that its IP address was "spoofed." Sure it was.

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • alikum 15 December 2011 10:12
    Pot calling kettle black. Why am I not surprised?
    Reply
  • j5689 15 December 2011 10:16
    If somebody doesn't sue them for this, I'm gonna be super pissed, why should they get away with it and then everybody else gets financially raped for way more than any of it was actually worth?
    Reply
  • jryan388 15 December 2011 10:17
    JUSTICE
    Reply
  • the_krasno 15 December 2011 10:20
    Oh it will be so funny to see them try to weasel out of this one!
    Reply
  • CKKwan 15 December 2011 10:23
    That is annoying..... HDD shortage will be extended beyond 2013....

    Nothing else I really care about......
    Reply
  • ananthu123 15 December 2011 10:38
    Bulls**t, i just checked, and there were files downloaded by my IP I hadn't even dreamed of... They probably dont take into account whether your's is Dynamic IP or not...
    Reply
  • beerdette 15 December 2011 10:43
    Don't they mean "Lonely Boy" by The Black Keys?
    Reply
  • JohnnyLucky 15 December 2011 10:51
    ROFLMAO
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 15 December 2011 10:59
    Sony, Universal, Fox Caught Pirating via BitTorrent? Sue them!!!
    Reply
  • svdb 15 December 2011 11:02
    ananthu123Bulls**t, i just checked, and there were files downloaded by my IP I hadn't even dreamed of... They probably dont take into account whether your's is Dynamic IP or not... Large companies only use fixed IPs.
    Reply