A New BioShock MMO in the Works, Could Be FPS

In addition to the new X-COM title, 2K Games may be working on a BioShock MMO.

Destructoid has learned that the X-COM "reboot" isn't the only game currently in the works at 2K Games. A group of developers are also said to be stored away at an undisclosed location, "tinkering" with a massively multiplayer online game set in the BioShock universe.

"2K has made no secret in the past of its interest in the MMO genre, and BioShock has been named as a potential candidate for exploitation before," the site reports. "The publisher is clearly interested in both huge online games and the continued profiteering of the BioShock franchise, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see both goals fuse and become one."

Destructoid also points out that the information was obtained from a "mysterious source," so news of the BioShock MMO should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the game is entirely possible after 2K Games wraps up a possible trilogy. Maybe we'll here more about this rumor in June.

  • mauller07 17 April 2010 04:06
    I really loved the whole bioshock story and atmosphere, it would be very interesting to say the least but i wonder when they would set the game, i would believe most likely in the war and downfall of rapture

    i would really like it if it was an mmorpgfps
  • CoderDunn 17 April 2010 04:27
    When some one announces an MMO for a game like bioshock, it's equal to when some one anounces a movie about a game.

    IE it's probably going to suck
  • megamanx00 17 April 2010 04:56
    Bioshock is done, over, fin. We got a story, it was great, it had an ending, and all was well. A 2nd game was fine, but it really kind of disrupted the story line in the first one a little. Now they want to derive a mediocre game from a great game?

    Stop milking it, just stop, stop it.
  • mlopinto2k1 17 April 2010 05:07
    ANOTHER First Person Shooter. At least they threw in something DIFFERENT. Jesûs.
  • ScoobyJooby-Jew 17 April 2010 05:08
    megamanx00Bioshock is done, over, fin. We got a story, it was great, it had an ending, and all was well. A 2nd game was fine, but it really kind of disrupted the story line in the first one a little. Now they want to derive a mediocre game from a great game?Stop milking it, just stop, stop it.100% agree. Bioshock 1 was fantastic. I haven't played 2 yet. Don't think I will. The first game was complete, and to me, anything after that was just clamoring for more money.
  • kartu 17 April 2010 05:16
    Athmosphere in Bioshock 1 was great, but I don't get what was there to enjoy in gameplay.

    I wonder how would FPS MMO look like... :)
  • fulle 17 April 2010 05:21
    Rapture was a pretty rich, eerie, and interesting setting for a FPS... but, I don't know how they could get this to work for a MMO, without raping the original story and setting. If they have to do that, its my opinion that they should just develop a new IP, and pull inspiration from the old game. Just another shameless cash grab.

    Reply
  • welshmousepk 17 April 2010 05:24
    bioshock is my favorite game of this generation. i didn't even finish bioshock 2. i got 5 hours in and just gave up.
    now they are determined to rape the series even more it seems.

    how about giving us a modern day system shock? a remake of SSH2 would be awesome.
  • aethm 17 April 2010 05:45
    I really like the idea of a FPSMMORPG but I don't think Bioshock would make a good world to base it in. It's underwater, cramped, and just doesn't have the necessary expansion ability for a huge world. It would fail like 95% of other MMO's.
    Reply
  • Kelavarus 17 April 2010 06:05
    While admittedly, I don't think Bioshock would work that well for an MMO, you guys aren't even bothering to 'judge the book by it's cover', it doesn't even HAVE a cover yet!

    There's nothing here that absolutely says it's going to be mediocre. And no one is ever going to know until they try, hence why they said they're 'tinkering'. Way to be negative, people.
