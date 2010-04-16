A New BioShock MMO in the Works, Could Be FPS

Destructoid has learned that the X-COM "reboot" isn't the only game currently in the works at 2K Games. A group of developers are also said to be stored away at an undisclosed location, "tinkering" with a massively multiplayer online game set in the BioShock universe.
"2K has made no secret in the past of its interest in the MMO genre, and BioShock has been named as a potential candidate for exploitation before," the site reports. "The publisher is clearly interested in both huge online games and the continued profiteering of the BioShock franchise, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see both goals fuse and become one."
Destructoid also points out that the information was obtained from a "mysterious source," so news of the BioShock MMO should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the game is entirely possible after 2K Games wraps up a possible trilogy. Maybe we'll here more about this rumor in June.
i would really like it if it was an mmorpgfps
IE it's probably going to suck
Stop milking it, just stop, stop it.
I wonder how would FPS MMO look like... :)
now they are determined to rape the series even more it seems.
how about giving us a modern day system shock? a remake of SSH2 would be awesome.
There's nothing here that absolutely says it's going to be mediocre. And no one is ever going to know until they try, hence why they said they're 'tinkering'. Way to be negative, people.