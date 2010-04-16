A New BioShock MMO in the Works, Could Be FPS

Destructoid has learned that the X-COM "reboot" isn't the only game currently in the works at 2K Games. A group of developers are also said to be stored away at an undisclosed location, "tinkering" with a massively multiplayer online game set in the BioShock universe.

"2K has made no secret in the past of its interest in the MMO genre, and BioShock has been named as a potential candidate for exploitation before," the site reports. "The publisher is clearly interested in both huge online games and the continued profiteering of the BioShock franchise, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see both goals fuse and become one."

Destructoid also points out that the information was obtained from a "mysterious source," so news of the BioShock MMO should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the game is entirely possible after 2K Games wraps up a possible trilogy. Maybe we'll here more about this rumor in June.