Best Buy Not Honoring $9.99 HDTV Price

Online pricing typos seem to be commonplace as of late, landing several companies in a financial bind by owning up to insanely discounted pricetags. As an example, Dell listed a $148 19-inch LCD monitor for a meager $15 on the website back in June. Over 26,000 people ordered 140,000 units, costing the company millions. Although Dell announced that it would not honor the incorrect price, Taiwan said otherwise and forced the company to honor the price or face legal action.



Now Best Buy is facing the same ordeal, however in this case, the government has not yet stepped in to intervene. Wednesday morning the company erroneously posted a $9.99 pricetag on a 52-inch Samsung flat-screen HDTV; the device normally retails for $3,399.99. Word quickly spread across the social networks, and by early afternoon, Best Buy corrected the error with the originally intended discount price of $1,799.99.



According to the Associated Press, Best Buy told customers that it will not honor the $9.99 price, and has canceled all orders relating to the error. Customers who already purchased the Samsung HDTV will receive a refund. Best Buy's policy also confirms this in the following statement:

"Prices and availability of products and services are subject to change without notice. Errors will be corrected where discovered, and Best Buy reserves the right to revoke any stated offer and to correct any errors, inaccuracies or omissions including after an order has been submitted and whether or not the order has been confirmed and your credit card charged."