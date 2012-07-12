Trending

No Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition for Steam or GoG

Unfortunately, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition won't be coming to your favorite digital retailers...

Looking forward to Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (BG:EE)? Don't go looking for it at your favorite retailers on launch day because it won't be there. Yes, that includes digital retailers like Steam and GOG.com.

According to a tweet by Beamdog founder Trent Oster, BG: EE will only be hitting Beamdog's website and the App Store on launch date. Boxed copies are also a no go since the business deal for boxed copies is in "limbo."

You also won't have to worry about having to download a separate client to play BG: EE, because there won't be one. Oster's stated that there will only be a launcher that will check for BG:EE updates, but that'll be it.

While it would be lovely to have BG: EE with the convenience of Steam or the absolutely DRM-free side of GOG.com, it's not a huge tragedy that BG: EE won't be hitting other retailers at launch. There's nothing stopping BG: EE from coming to other digital retailers in the eventual future.

34 Comments Comment from the forums
  • nforce4max 12 July 2012 21:01
    Grrrrrr >.<
    Reply
  • detrius 12 July 2012 21:03
    No steam = no purchase.
    Reply
  • john_4 12 July 2012 21:06
    Still have the entire Baldure's Gate & Icewind Dale collection loaded on my MiniMac bootcamp partition under XP. Those were some epic/classic RPGs.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 12 July 2012 21:25
    ... re-skin, uprez, HD-fy DUNGEON KEEPER someone...
    Reply
  • classzero 12 July 2012 21:25
    I didn't like Baldure's Gate the first time (I really wanted to, even forced myself to play it), I would rather read the details of another Apple vs Samsung dispute.
    Reply
  • classzero 12 July 2012 21:26
    DjEaZy... re-skin, uprez, HD-fy DUNGEON KEEPER someone...
    Now that would be interesting!
    Reply
  • Lord Captivus 12 July 2012 21:44
    not a big deal for this game.
    Reply
  • hoofhearted 12 July 2012 21:51
    I actually just bought BG2 off GOG a couple of weeks ago. I didn't realize how spoiled I have become by things such as two windows showing equipped vs dropped vs what you are buying in a shop for armor and weapons and such. Little arrows and indicator on maps to show quests and goals. I hope this enchanced edition has things such as this.
    Reply
  • sabarjp 12 July 2012 22:07
    I actually just bought BG2 off GOG a couple of weeks ago. I didn't realize how spoiled I have become by things such as two windows showing equipped vs dropped vs what you are buying in a shop for armor and weapons and such. Little arrows and indicator on maps to show quests and goals. I hope this enchanced edition has things such as this.

    Why would you need or want that in a D&D game? That defeats the whole purpose of role playing. Having played BG1 and BG2 very recently, it is utterly trivial to memorize the items and stats of what you currently have.

    Keep "console-itis" out of real PC games, imo.
    Reply
  • blueeyesm2k4 12 July 2012 22:32
    DjEaZy... re-skin, uprez, HD-fy DUNGEON KEEPER someone...
    I'd love to see a re-vamp of Dungeon Keeper, so long as it doesn't follow the business model these greedy companies have been applying to games lately. There was a game similar to it released, but it was poorly executed in terms of the look and feel, and it felt like it was made to appeal to the Sesame Street crowd, rather than adults.

    At any rate, if you can still find a copy of DK or DKII, there were custom tweaks released that allowed for larger screens to be used effectively (although the game engine is still the same).
    Reply