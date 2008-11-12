Best Buy and Target Offer Gadgety Giftcards

A while back Target started selling gift cards that double as low-end digital cameras. With 1.2 megapixels and no flash, they’re not so spectacular as cameras, but it does come with 40 free prints at target. It’s a pretty cool idea and it seems to be one that’s catching on.

According to Gizmodo, Best Buy will this year sell gift cards that double as a mini-speaker. Each gift card comes with a 3.5mm jack to plug into whatever audio player you happen to have lying around the house. We don’t have much details yet so we’re not sure about how loud these things actually are. We’d imagine not very, making them pretty much useless for anything you might use a portable speaker like driving, jogging or cooking.

There are two kinds of people, those who love getting giftcards as presents because it means their loved onese aren’t spending money on something useless they’ll never use and those hate getting giftcards because it means their loved ones put little or no thought into the gift itself. While the former will no doubt be pleased at what appears to be becoming a new trend, we doubt the latter will think they’re as thoughtless as ever.

Target’s Digital Camera giftcards can be bought in store or online from anywhere between $50-$1,000. They’re already appearing on eBay so if you want one, you should probably get one before word really gets out.