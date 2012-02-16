Archos Offering 9.7" Gingerbread Tablet for $229.99 USD

Looking for a decent tablet that won't break the bank? Amazon's 7-inch Kindle Fire packs plenty of Android punch for the buck once you ditch the bookshelf launcher. But if you're looking for something larger that doesn't jump into the $300 and $400 range, Archos has launched the Arnova 9 G2 budget tablet here in the States for as low as $229.99 USD.
Released overseas last month, the Archos Arnova 9 G2 features a 1024 x 768 pixel capacitive multitouch screen with IPS, an ARM Cortex-A8 single core SoC clocked at 1 GHz, and 4 GB of internal storage (Arnova says 8 GB). There's also a microSD card slot for adding 32 GB of extra storage space (as it really needs it), 802.11 b/g connectivity, and a battery that supposedly offers up to six hours while watching videos, four times that when listening to music with the screen off.
Also thrown into the mix is a USB 2.0 port for connecting keyboards, mice, external drives and other gadgets. The tablet will sport Android 2.3 "Gingerbread" right out of the box, meaning it's highly doubtful users will have access to Google's suite of applications like Google Maps and Android Market. Instead, owners will simply have access to the AppsLib market instead. Additional specs include a front-facing camera for video calling, built-in speakers, a microphone, G-sensor and more.
"Thanks to the range of document, slideshow and spreadsheet editors available to download on AppsLib, you Arnova 9 G2 can be your mobile work station; you may never need your laptop ever again," Arnova reports. "With the integrated microSD card reader you can transfer files easily or even plug in a USB flash drive in the USB host slot / via the USB host cable."
Arnova states that the tablet is also fully compatible with the Archos G9 3G Stick, allowing users to slip in their data sim card into the stick (which is provided by their wireless carrier), plug it into the tablet, and experience 3G connectivity.
Currently PC Richard & Son is selling the Arnova 9 G2 for $229.99, and B&H is selling the tablet for a pricier $249.99. The Arnova 9 G2 measures 9.4 x 7.2 x 0.4-inches and weighs 1.4 pounds.
On a serious note why do people need tablets? Seems to me more of a luxury than a necessity.
http://www.tigerdirect.com/applications/SearchTools/item-details.asp?EdpNo=1270278&CatId=6957
Most apps will still use only a single core, but a lack of RAM is one of the biggest flaws in lower cost tablets. Android really needs 1GB RAM.
Anyway, tablets are useful for very basic computing but is not worth it once you get into the netbook style pricing.
(netbooks are faster and offer more functionality and cost less than most tablets)
For me, the only reason why I have a tablet is because I was lucky enough to get a HP touchpad during the sale. (while it is not as functional as a laptop, it does run android ICS, and webos 3 though I use webos 3 mostly and have been using my other android devices less and less. The webos UI just makes the android UI feel inefficient due to the amount of work needed to perform the same tasks. (if they were to make a proper emulator for android apps (since both OS are linux based, I would completely switch to webos 3, and possibly look for a way to either port the webos UI to my android devices, or port webos over to it)
I'd like to be proven wrong, but the crap Archos sells is generally by no mean better than the dirt cheap no name chinese ipad mimicks that you can find for half the price of an Archos tab on doubtful websites...