Samsung Seeking iPhone 4S Sales Ban in Japan, Australia

Not long after the device was unveiled, Samsung announced that it was filing a suit to have the sale of the iPhone 4S blocked in France and Italy, and it looks like the South Korean company isn't stopping there. Today, the company revealed that it's also going to be filing a suit to have the sale of the iPhone 4S blocked in Japan and Australia.

The Wall Street Journal today reports that Samsung has filed for preliminary injunctions against the iPhone 4S in the Tokyo District Court and in the New South Wales Registry, Australia. The newspaper reports that in addition to its filing for the iPhone 4S, Samsung is also seeking a Japanese ban on the sale of the iPhone 4 and iPad 2.

Samsung hasn't had much luck in the Australian courts. Just last week, Apple was granted a preliminary injunction that will prevent Samsung from launching the Galaxy Tab 10.1 pending the result of a trial that is expected to take place sometime in the new year. Samsung has previously said that unless it was given permission to launch the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in time for the holiday shopping season, the device would likely not make it to Australia at all. The company said that it could not afford to miss out on Yuletide shopping, and, if it did, the Galaxy Tab would essentially be DOA when it finally reached the market.

Apple and Samsung's legal struggles stretch back as far as April of this year, when Apple filed suit against Samsung alleging the company's Galaxy phones and tablets were 'slavish' copies of the iPhone and iPad. Samsung in turn filed its own lawsuit accusing Apple of infringing on Samsung-owned wireless patents.