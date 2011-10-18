Trending

Samsung Seeking iPhone 4S Sales Ban in Japan, Australia

Samsung is hoping to prevent Apple from selling its brand new iPhone in Japan and Australia.

Not long after the device was unveiled, Samsung announced that it was filing a suit to have the sale of the iPhone 4S blocked in France and Italy, and it looks like the South Korean company isn't stopping there. Today, the company revealed that it's also going to be filing a suit to have the sale of the iPhone 4S blocked in Japan and Australia. 

The Wall Street Journal today reports that Samsung has filed for preliminary injunctions against the iPhone 4S in the Tokyo District Court and in the New South Wales Registry, Australia. The newspaper reports that in addition to its filing for the iPhone 4S, Samsung is also seeking a Japanese ban on the sale of the iPhone 4 and iPad 2.

Samsung hasn't had much luck in the Australian courts. Just last week, Apple was granted a preliminary injunction that will prevent Samsung from launching the Galaxy Tab 10.1 pending the result of a trial that is expected to take place sometime in the new year. Samsung has previously said that unless it was given permission to launch the Galaxy Tab 10.1 in time for the holiday shopping season, the device would likely not make it to Australia at all. The company said that it could not afford to miss out on Yuletide shopping, and, if it did, the Galaxy Tab would essentially be DOA when it finally reached the market.

Apple and Samsung's legal struggles stretch back as far as April of this year, when Apple filed suit against Samsung alleging the company's Galaxy phones and tablets were 'slavish' copies of the iPhone and iPad. Samsung in turn filed its own lawsuit accusing Apple of infringing on Samsung-owned wireless patents.

36 Comments Comment from the forums
  • legacy7955 18 October 2011 05:13
    Give Apple hell Samsung!
    Reply
  • chickenhoagie 18 October 2011 05:25
    its really sad that all a company like Samsung can do is sue back..because if they just took Apple's beatings like everyone else did, Apple would take control even more control of the market whether the government likes it or not. So lets just sit and watch big fortune 500 companies sue eachother while our government sits in congress bullshitting and sticking their fingers up their ass. I really don't want everything to be branded Apple 20 years from now.
    Reply
  • festerovic 18 October 2011 05:34
    Let me guess, you don't have to pay taxes on money made from lawsuits?
    Reply
  • lp231 18 October 2011 05:36
    It's been how long Jobs passed away and they still have this portrait on their website.
    Companies blocking others from selling their products and all it hurts are the consumers.
    It's all Apple's fault cause they started is stupid nonsense!
    Reply
  • Kami3k 18 October 2011 05:45
    Haha, sucks when your BS is used against you Apple uh?
    Reply
  • joytech22 18 October 2011 05:45
    All I want is Samsung to win. Period.

    Apple is less about innovation and more about suing the competition when they realize there is danger. Seriously Samsung has been making some of the best Android devices people have used and seen even if the build quality is sub-par (Coming from a guy who broke his Galaxy S screen on his nose when he dropped it on his face in bed, not the touch panel).

    I mean Apple fanboys are blaming Android for stealing designs and stuff from Apple even though Android has been around LONGER than iOS. Not only that, they praise the changes in iOS5 even though those features were available in Android long before.
    Reply
  • Au_equus 18 October 2011 05:48
    festerovicLet me guess, you don't have to pay taxes on money made from lawsuits?no, but their consumers pay for the lawyers.
    Reply
  • opmopadop 18 October 2011 06:03
    I still dont understand why Apple sues Samsung (HTC... Not sure of any more) and not Google. Please Explain?
    Reply
  • mcd023 18 October 2011 06:06
    Wow. Apple really did a doosey suing Samsung so seriously. Now they've switched sides and responded to Apple's declaration of war. (I favor Samsung, of course).
    Reply
  • daygall 18 October 2011 06:14
    opmopadopI still dont understand why Apple sues Samsung (HTC... Not sure of any more) and not Google. Please Explain?because google has enough power and influence to be able to in legalieze say *STFU AND GTFO* basically
    Reply