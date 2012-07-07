MacBook Air Alternatives

Samsung Series 9: The Thinnest of them All

Samsung’s Series 9 product line got a recent refresh, and it looks like trimming the fat was Samsung’s primary focus. The 13.3-inch model is only .5 inches thick, making it the thinnest Ultrabook on the market by a considerable margin.

The refresh also included a welcome upgrade to Intel’s 3rd generation Core processor, USB 3.0, and a higher resolution 1600x900 display. Despite being so thin, the new Series 9 is surprisingly generous with connectivity features. It has micro HDMI, Ethernet (via included adapter), VGA (via adapter), and an SD card reader.

Samsung Series 9 Processor 3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4000 Display 13.3 or 15-inch 1600x900 I/O Ports & Etc. 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, Ethernet (via included dongle), microHDMI, SD Reader, Headphone, Mic Battery Life Up to 10 hours Dimensions (inches) 13-inch: 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.5, 15-inch: 14.0 x 9.3 x 0.58 Weight 13-inch: 2.55 Lbs; 15-inch: 3.63 Lbs Price Starting at $1299

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Vanity isn’t cheap, and Samsung seems to be passing on some of the cost of the cosmetic surgery performed on the Series 9 to consumers. Similarly equipped, the Series 9 is one of the few Ultrabooks that is actually more expensive than the MacBook Air, but it’s also one of the few Ultrabooks that outdoes the MacBook Air in terms of design.

The Series 9 also comes in a 15-inch variety which is almost exactly the same as the 13.3-inch model, but sports a bit more battery life – up to 10 hours. It would seem that if portability and style are your primary concern, Samsung’s Series 9 has a leg up on the MacBook Air.