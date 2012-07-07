MacBook Air Alternatives

Samsung Series 9: The Thinnest of them All
Samsung’s Series 9 product line got a recent refresh, and it looks like trimming the fat was Samsung’s primary focus. The 13.3-inch model is only .5 inches thick, making it the thinnest Ultrabook on the market by a considerable margin.
The refresh also included a welcome upgrade to Intel’s 3rd generation Core processor, USB 3.0, and a higher resolution 1600x900 display. Despite being so thin, the new Series 9 is surprisingly generous with connectivity features. It has micro HDMI, Ethernet (via included adapter), VGA (via adapter), and an SD card reader.
|Samsung Series 9
|Processor
|3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 4000
|Display
|13.3 or 15-inch 1600x900
|I/O Ports & Etc.
|1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, Ethernet (via included dongle), microHDMI, SD Reader, Headphone, Mic
|Battery Life
|Up to 10 hours
|Dimensions (inches)
|13-inch: 12.3 x 8.6 x 0.5, 15-inch: 14.0 x 9.3 x 0.58
|Weight
|13-inch: 2.55 Lbs; 15-inch: 3.63 Lbs
|Price
|Starting at $1299
Vanity isn’t cheap, and Samsung seems to be passing on some of the cost of the cosmetic surgery performed on the Series 9 to consumers. Similarly equipped, the Series 9 is one of the few Ultrabooks that is actually more expensive than the MacBook Air, but it’s also one of the few Ultrabooks that outdoes the MacBook Air in terms of design.
The Series 9 also comes in a 15-inch variety which is almost exactly the same as the 13.3-inch model, but sports a bit more battery life – up to 10 hours. It would seem that if portability and style are your primary concern, Samsung’s Series 9 has a leg up on the MacBook Air.
If I had to choose, I'd get the Zenbook because I love its design and 1080p output. Not gonna be gaming on it, sadly, but watching movies on it would be great. Plus I love the design.
By the way I agree with fudoka711 about the general view on this article. Nice to see than PC builders finally created something that is worth a macbook air!
My counter argument: You can go with the Sony Vaio T-Series with a hybrid drive and save $400, taking a small hit in load times for apps you don't use often, or you can go with the T-Series with a SSD and save $200 and get the same SSD performance that "makes the Macbook Air great." :-)
altrisswithout beeing specially an Aple fan, I find this stupid. Be honest if Aple hadn't created McBookAir, Intel would never had the Idea of UltraBooks.
If you want to go with who came first, Gateway had the very first "subnotebook" form factor with the Gateway Handbook back in 1992.
In 2002, Sharp had its Ultranotebook PC-UM20. It used a specialized Ultra-Low Voltage Intel processor (just like today's Ultrabooks) and was only .65 inches thick, thinner than even the current MacBook Air. I'd argue that this was the first "Ultrabook" in the non-Intel defined sense of the term.
In 2004, four years before the MacBook Air, Sony released the PCG-X505. It featured the same processor specs as the full-sized laptops of its time, but was 10.4" laptop that was only 0.8 inches thick.
There was also the Lenovo ThinkPad X300 which was a contemporary of the MacBook Air (released just weeks after the Air) and was actually thinner.
Apple was by no means the pioneer of the Ultrabook platform. The MacBook Air just happened to be the most well-known one. If Apple didn't exist, Intel would still have gone forward with its "Ultrabook" concept. I would absolutely not give Apple credit with coming up with the Ultrabook idea. It gets credit for popularizing it, and that's all.