MacBook Air Alternatives

Asus Zenbook: The First To Full HD

Apple has been pushing its Retina Display technology pretty hard, having just brought it to its MacBook Pro lineup, so it has to be pretty embarrassing when a competitor comes out with a full 1080p Ultrabook first.

Asus’ latest Zenbook line has just seen some major improvements over the original. Much like Apple’s recent refresh, the new Zenbook has been upgraded to the same 3rd generation Intel Core processors. It also gets more USB 3.0 ports, and still features micro HDMI and mini VGA ports.

Zenbook Prime (UX21A and UX31A) Processor 3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4000 Display 11.6-inch 1920x1080 or 13.3-inch 1920x1080 I/O Ports & Etc. 2x USB 3.0, Ethernet (via USB Adapter), microHDMI, miniVGA, Headphone/Mic combo (+SD Reader for 13-inch) Battery Life 11-inch: 5+ Hours, 13-inch: 7+ Hours Dimensions (inches) 11-inch: 11.77 x 6.63 x 0.61; 13-inch: 12.8 x 8.78 x 0.71 Weight 11-inch: 2.43 Lbs; 13-inch: 2.87 Lbs Price Starting at $1099 (11-inch), $1199 (13-inch)

But that pales in comparison to the biggest upgrade of all: a 1920x1080 resolution display. While it’s impressive enough that Asus could squeeze that kind of resolution into a 13.3-inch screen, the 11-inch UX21A model features it as well!

The UX31A and the UX21A sell at roughly the same price as similarly equipped MacBook Airs, so they aren’t exactly cheap. But with the premium most vendors put on Full HD 1080p displays, it’s not a bad deal.

If you don’t mind a little extra thickness, the UX32VD is an option that features a full-sized HDMI port and an additional USB 3.0 port.

When your goal is productivity and multitasking on an Ultrabook, a high resolution display can make a world of difference, and the latest offering from Asus really is unmatched.