MacBook Air Alternatives

Asus Zenbook: The First To Full HD
Apple has been pushing its Retina Display technology pretty hard, having just brought it to its MacBook Pro lineup, so it has to be pretty embarrassing when a competitor comes out with a full 1080p Ultrabook first.
Asus’ latest Zenbook line has just seen some major improvements over the original. Much like Apple’s recent refresh, the new Zenbook has been upgraded to the same 3rd generation Intel Core processors. It also gets more USB 3.0 ports, and still features micro HDMI and mini VGA ports.
|Zenbook Prime (UX21A and UX31A)
|Processor
|3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 4000
|Display
|11.6-inch 1920x1080 or 13.3-inch 1920x1080
|I/O Ports & Etc.
|2x USB 3.0, Ethernet (via USB Adapter), microHDMI, miniVGA, Headphone/Mic combo (+SD Reader for 13-inch)
|Battery Life
|11-inch: 5+ Hours, 13-inch: 7+ Hours
|Dimensions (inches)
|11-inch: 11.77 x 6.63 x 0.61; 13-inch: 12.8 x 8.78 x 0.71
|Weight
|11-inch: 2.43 Lbs; 13-inch: 2.87 Lbs
|Price
|Starting at $1099 (11-inch), $1199 (13-inch)
But that pales in comparison to the biggest upgrade of all: a 1920x1080 resolution display. While it’s impressive enough that Asus could squeeze that kind of resolution into a 13.3-inch screen, the 11-inch UX21A model features it as well!
The UX31A and the UX21A sell at roughly the same price as similarly equipped MacBook Airs, so they aren’t exactly cheap. But with the premium most vendors put on Full HD 1080p displays, it’s not a bad deal.
If you don’t mind a little extra thickness, the UX32VD is an option that features a full-sized HDMI port and an additional USB 3.0 port.
When your goal is productivity and multitasking on an Ultrabook, a high resolution display can make a world of difference, and the latest offering from Asus really is unmatched.
If I had to choose, I'd get the Zenbook because I love its design and 1080p output. Not gonna be gaming on it, sadly, but watching movies on it would be great. Plus I love the design.
By the way I agree with fudoka711 about the general view on this article. Nice to see than PC builders finally created something that is worth a macbook air!
My counter argument: You can go with the Sony Vaio T-Series with a hybrid drive and save $400, taking a small hit in load times for apps you don't use often, or you can go with the T-Series with a SSD and save $200 and get the same SSD performance that "makes the Macbook Air great." :-)
altrisswithout beeing specially an Aple fan, I find this stupid. Be honest if Aple hadn't created McBookAir, Intel would never had the Idea of UltraBooks.
If you want to go with who came first, Gateway had the very first "subnotebook" form factor with the Gateway Handbook back in 1992.
In 2002, Sharp had its Ultranotebook PC-UM20. It used a specialized Ultra-Low Voltage Intel processor (just like today's Ultrabooks) and was only .65 inches thick, thinner than even the current MacBook Air. I'd argue that this was the first "Ultrabook" in the non-Intel defined sense of the term.
In 2004, four years before the MacBook Air, Sony released the PCG-X505. It featured the same processor specs as the full-sized laptops of its time, but was 10.4" laptop that was only 0.8 inches thick.
There was also the Lenovo ThinkPad X300 which was a contemporary of the MacBook Air (released just weeks after the Air) and was actually thinner.
Apple was by no means the pioneer of the Ultrabook platform. The MacBook Air just happened to be the most well-known one. If Apple didn't exist, Intel would still have gone forward with its "Ultrabook" concept. I would absolutely not give Apple credit with coming up with the Ultrabook idea. It gets credit for popularizing it, and that's all.