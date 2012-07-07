MacBook Air Alternatives

Sony Vaio T: MacBook Air’s Biggest Threat
If you don’t like the idea of being constrained by Apple’s one-size-fits-all mentality, you’ll probably like what Sony’s T-Series has to offer. It only comes in the 13.3-inch variant, so if you’re after an 11-inch MacBook Air alternative, you’re out of luck. The T-Series offers nearly all of the features found in the MacBook Air combined with some wallet-friendly configuration options.
The T-Series uses similar 3rd generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors found in the Air lineup, so you get the same performance and (more importantly) graphics benefits. It also includes USB 3.0 and SD card reader, just like the Air.
|Sony Vaio T-Series
|Processor
|3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7
|Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 4000
|Display
|13.3-inch 1366x768
|I/O Ports & Etc.
|1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, VGA, SD/MS Pro Duo, Headphone
|Battery Life
|Up to 7.5 Hours
|Dimensions (inches)
|12.72 x 8.90 x 0.71
|Weight
|3.54 Lbs
|Price
|Starting at $769
It doesn’t have a Thunderbolt port; however, it does one-up the Air with a few extra ports. The HDMI port means you won’t need a Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter if you want to throw your display onto the big screen. The VGA port is similarly useful. It also has an Ethernet port, so you won’t need a pricey Thunderbolt to Ethernet adapter as you would with the MacBook Air.
Configured similarly to the base 13-inch Macbook Air, the T-Series is about $200 cheaper, but this lower price is reflected in its lower resolution (1366x768 vs. 1440x900) display. Where the T-Series shines is in its storage options.
Sony offers 320 GB and 500 GB hybrid hard drive storage options with the T-Series. These options give you ample storage space that won’t break the bank, and the integrated 32 GB flash memory means you still get the speedy startup times required by Intel’s definition of an Ultrabook. Thanks to the hybrid hard drive, the T-Series starts at just $770.
If I had to choose, I'd get the Zenbook because I love its design and 1080p output. Not gonna be gaming on it, sadly, but watching movies on it would be great. Plus I love the design.
By the way I agree with fudoka711 about the general view on this article. Nice to see than PC builders finally created something that is worth a macbook air!
My counter argument: You can go with the Sony Vaio T-Series with a hybrid drive and save $400, taking a small hit in load times for apps you don't use often, or you can go with the T-Series with a SSD and save $200 and get the same SSD performance that "makes the Macbook Air great." :-)
altrisswithout beeing specially an Aple fan, I find this stupid. Be honest if Aple hadn't created McBookAir, Intel would never had the Idea of UltraBooks.
If you want to go with who came first, Gateway had the very first "subnotebook" form factor with the Gateway Handbook back in 1992.
In 2002, Sharp had its Ultranotebook PC-UM20. It used a specialized Ultra-Low Voltage Intel processor (just like today's Ultrabooks) and was only .65 inches thick, thinner than even the current MacBook Air. I'd argue that this was the first "Ultrabook" in the non-Intel defined sense of the term.
In 2004, four years before the MacBook Air, Sony released the PCG-X505. It featured the same processor specs as the full-sized laptops of its time, but was 10.4" laptop that was only 0.8 inches thick.
There was also the Lenovo ThinkPad X300 which was a contemporary of the MacBook Air (released just weeks after the Air) and was actually thinner.
Apple was by no means the pioneer of the Ultrabook platform. The MacBook Air just happened to be the most well-known one. If Apple didn't exist, Intel would still have gone forward with its "Ultrabook" concept. I would absolutely not give Apple credit with coming up with the Ultrabook idea. It gets credit for popularizing it, and that's all.