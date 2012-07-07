MacBook Air Alternatives

Sony Vaio T: MacBook Air’s Biggest Threat

If you don’t like the idea of being constrained by Apple’s one-size-fits-all mentality, you’ll probably like what Sony’s T-Series has to offer. It only comes in the 13.3-inch variant, so if you’re after an 11-inch MacBook Air alternative, you’re out of luck. The T-Series offers nearly all of the features found in the MacBook Air combined with some wallet-friendly configuration options.

The T-Series uses similar 3rd generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors found in the Air lineup, so you get the same performance and (more importantly) graphics benefits. It also includes USB 3.0 and SD card reader, just like the Air.

Sony Vaio T-Series Processor 3rd Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Graphics Intel HD Graphics 4000 Display 13.3-inch 1366x768 I/O Ports & Etc. 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 2.0, Ethernet, HDMI, VGA, SD/MS Pro Duo, Headphone Battery Life Up to 7.5 Hours Dimensions (inches) 12.72 x 8.90 x 0.71 Weight 3.54 Lbs Price Starting at $769

It doesn’t have a Thunderbolt port; however, it does one-up the Air with a few extra ports. The HDMI port means you won’t need a Mini DisplayPort to HDMI adapter if you want to throw your display onto the big screen. The VGA port is similarly useful. It also has an Ethernet port, so you won’t need a pricey Thunderbolt to Ethernet adapter as you would with the MacBook Air.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Configured similarly to the base 13-inch Macbook Air, the T-Series is about $200 cheaper, but this lower price is reflected in its lower resolution (1366x768 vs. 1440x900) display. Where the T-Series shines is in its storage options.

Sony offers 320 GB and 500 GB hybrid hard drive storage options with the T-Series. These options give you ample storage space that won’t break the bank, and the integrated 32 GB flash memory means you still get the speedy startup times required by Intel’s definition of an Ultrabook. Thanks to the hybrid hard drive, the T-Series starts at just $770.