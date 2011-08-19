Trending

Android's Andy Rubin Shared First Bonus with Staff

Android boss Andy Rubin is said to have shared his first bonus check with his team.

There's no denying the satisfaction that comes from a job well done. When that job well done results in a hefty bonus check? Well, that's even more satisfying. Still, it's often one person that gets all the credit for an entire team's work, and that's kind of a bummer. However, if Andy Rubin is your boss, you've got nothing to worry about -- he's more than happy to share the glory and the rewards.

The Wall Street Journal reports (via PC Mag) that Google's senior VP of mobile was allegedly awarded a massive bonus when the first Android smartphone shipped in 2008. However, instead of keeping that hefty chunk of change for himself, Rubin is said to have split it amongst 100 others on the Android team. According to the Journal, his generous gesture meant payouts of between $10,000 and $50,000 for employees on the Android team.

Rubin joined Google in 2005. Prior to that, he cofounded Danger Inc. (birthplace of the Sidekick) and acted as CEO before it was acquired by Google. After that, he founded Android, the company behind the now extremely successful Android OS. Google purchased Android in 2005, when the company was just 22-months-old. Google retained much of the Android staff, and Andy Rubin became Senior VP of Mobile.

27 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bustapr 19 August 2011 18:39
    "payouts between 10k to 50k to employees"

    wouldve been awesome to work under this dude at the time. Keeping employees happy makes them better
    Reply
  • 19 August 2011 18:40
    he's a very nice boss to have.
    Reply
  • Darkerson 19 August 2011 18:40
    That is seriously awesome. Not very many people like him left in the world. Go Andy!
    Reply
  • verbalizer 19 August 2011 19:31
    commendable act, good for the overall collective..
    Reply
  • Archean 19 August 2011 19:41
    DarkersonThat is seriously awesome. Not very many people like him left in the world. Go Andy!
    That is because of the 'individualism' which prevails due to 'capitalist' system we live in. Very few people understand that they only need that much money to live at good living standard, I am sure people who work with him will not hesitate to limits to achieve what he wants them too.
    Reply
  • lassik 19 August 2011 20:00
    They do say Google is the best place to work, and this would be the perfect boss in an amazing company!

    But 100 people getting 10k-50k!? How much bonus does one guy need!
    Obviously not short of cash himself and very generous to share it out.
    Reply
  • mister g 19 August 2011 20:33
    Prior to that, he cofounded Danger Inc. (birthplace of the Sidekick) and acted as CEO before it was acquired by Google. After that, he founded Android, the company behind the now extremely successful Android OSDang, Google's just buying up his companies. Wait, wasn't it Microsoft that acquired Danger?
    Reply
  • 19 August 2011 21:10
    gasp... that's SOCIALISM!
    Reply
  • mrwhsprs 19 August 2011 21:58
    Danger was bought my Microsoft (not Google) and that didn't take place until 2008, so long after Andy Rubin left Danger that it's irrelevant to this blurb about Rubin. Maybe something like this would be more clear: 'Rubin joined Google in 2005. Prior to that, he co-founded Danger Inc. which was the birthplace of the Danger Hiptop mobile device (branded in the U.S.A. as the T-Mobile Sidekick). Rubin left Danger in 2003 and co-founded Android Inc., the company behind the now extremely successful Android OS. Google purchased Android in 2005, when Android was just 22 months old. Google retained much of the Android staff including Andy Rubin who became Senior VP of Mobile.'
    Reply
  • theranish 19 August 2011 22:01
    No SOCIALISM is the force conformity to spread the wealth in this case. This man did this on his OWN. To give a better example, Obamacare is SOCIALISM, I don't have a choice in what I get to do with my money for my health, and I have to help other people with their health, this isn't going to be an option. Giving to charity is like what this man did, no one forced him and he decided to do a good thing for others. THIS IS THE MODEL not SOCIALISM!!! I do however think people need to hold their bosses to a higher standard with greater expectations.
    Reply