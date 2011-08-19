Android's Andy Rubin Shared First Bonus with Staff

There's no denying the satisfaction that comes from a job well done. When that job well done results in a hefty bonus check? Well, that's even more satisfying. Still, it's often one person that gets all the credit for an entire team's work, and that's kind of a bummer. However, if Andy Rubin is your boss, you've got nothing to worry about -- he's more than happy to share the glory and the rewards.

The Wall Street Journal reports (via PC Mag) that Google's senior VP of mobile was allegedly awarded a massive bonus when the first Android smartphone shipped in 2008. However, instead of keeping that hefty chunk of change for himself, Rubin is said to have split it amongst 100 others on the Android team. According to the Journal, his generous gesture meant payouts of between $10,000 and $50,000 for employees on the Android team.

Rubin joined Google in 2005. Prior to that, he cofounded Danger Inc. (birthplace of the Sidekick) and acted as CEO before it was acquired by Google. After that, he founded Android, the company behind the now extremely successful Android OS. Google purchased Android in 2005, when the company was just 22-months-old. Google retained much of the Android staff, and Andy Rubin became Senior VP of Mobile.