The Great Android Browser Face-Off

When screen real estate is limited, such as with a smartphone, extra features aren’t necessarily a good thing. Still, some features are almost necessary, such as Tabbed Browsing. Others, like Gestures, may seem a bit more extravagant. It all comes down to personal preference.
|Features and Add-ons
|Tabs
|Pinch-Zooming
|Gestures
|Smart Address Bar
|Themes
|Default
|Hidden
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Dolphin HD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Opera Mobile
|Hidden
|Yes
|No
|Yes (Split)
|No
|Firefox
|Hidden
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Via Add-on
|Dolphin Mini
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Opera Mini
|Hidden
|Yes
|No
|Yes (Split)
|No
|Skyfire
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Dolphin HD has the most features to offer, including a collection of available add-ons. Dolphin Mini shares many of these features but does away with a few to keep its minimalistic design. Gesture Shortcuts can be very useful if you care to commit them to memory.
Firefox also has a large list of features. More impressive, though, is its ever-growing list of add-ons. This gives it the potential to have many great features, but allows the user a choice of which to install.
I think you should mention that you were testing on a popular platform, but a slightly older one.
Also I wonder why toms keeps praising firefox, it's very laggy even on the simplest websites , half baked, and crashes alot.
Opera mobile is my alternative browser of choice, it's very smooth with excellent text reflow..
I like Dolphin hd as well but there's a bit of lag when scrolling especially on complicated websites.
Next time if you have a chance please test does browser too please
juliantz: I see your point but comparing Dolphin to Firefox/Opera for size is not valid, as Dolphin uses the default browser's engine (see HTML5 results for example), hence it saves some space as - the main - parts of it are already there in the Android system. Opera Mobile has a ARMv5 version available, which cuts down size significantly, see here: http://my.opera.com/operamobile/blog/the-components-of-opera-mobile-11-on-android