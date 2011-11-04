The Great Android Browser Face-Off

Features and Add-ons

When screen real estate is limited, such as with a smartphone, extra features aren’t necessarily a good thing. Still, some features are almost necessary, such as Tabbed Browsing. Others, like Gestures, may seem a bit more extravagant. It all comes down to personal preference.

Features and Add-ons Tabs Pinch-Zooming Gestures Smart Address Bar Themes Default Hidden Yes No Yes No Dolphin HD Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Opera Mobile Hidden Yes No Yes (Split) No Firefox Hidden Yes No Yes Via Add-on Dolphin Mini Yes Yes Yes Yes No Opera Mini Hidden Yes No Yes (Split) No Skyfire Yes Yes No Yes Yes

Dolphin HD has the most features to offer, including a collection of available add-ons. Dolphin Mini shares many of these features but does away with a few to keep its minimalistic design. Gesture Shortcuts can be very useful if you care to commit them to memory.

Dolphin has many gesture shortcuts to memorize

Firefox also has a large list of features. More impressive, though, is its ever-growing list of add-ons. This gives it the potential to have many great features, but allows the user a choice of which to install.