The Great Android Browser Face-Off

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to scroll through a web page or zoom in to click a link and having the browser stutter. It’s just as bad to change your smartphone’s orientation from portrait to landscape and have to wait for the web page to reflow – or worse, have to reload the page to fix reflow errors. These three basic functions and their performance are key.
|Function Performance
|Scrolling
|Zooming
|Landscape/Portrait Reflow
|Default
|Sometimes Clunky
|Sometimes Clunky
|Responsive/Accurate
|Dolphin HD
|Smooth Once Loaded
|Smooth Once Loaded
|Jumpy, but Effective
|Opera Mobile
|Mostly Smooth
|Mostly Smooth
|Responsive/Accurate
|Firefox
|Very Smooth
|Smooth but Slow to Reflow
|Responsive but Slow to Reflow
|Dolphin Mini
|Smooth Once Loaded
|Smooth Once Loaded
|Jumpy, but Effective
|Opera Mini
|Very Smooth
|Very Smooth
|Responsive/Accurate
|Skyfire
|Sometimes Clunky
|Sometimes Clunky
|Jumpy, Slow to Reflow
The default browser is by far the worst in this category, constantly balking when navigating through complex web pages, or even pages with just a few handfuls of photos. Its ability to change orientation is amazingly snappy, though.
The Dolphin browsers clearly use the same engine to poke through a web page. As long as the page isn’t still loading, things function smoothly.
Opera and Firefox are clear leaders here. They each have a few minor quirks, but are very effective overall.
I think you should mention that you were testing on a popular platform, but a slightly older one.
Also I wonder why toms keeps praising firefox, it's very laggy even on the simplest websites , half baked, and crashes alot.
Opera mobile is my alternative browser of choice, it's very smooth with excellent text reflow..
I like Dolphin hd as well but there's a bit of lag when scrolling especially on complicated websites.
Next time if you have a chance please test does browser too please
juliantz: I see your point but comparing Dolphin to Firefox/Opera for size is not valid, as Dolphin uses the default browser's engine (see HTML5 results for example), hence it saves some space as - the main - parts of it are already there in the Android system. Opera Mobile has a ARMv5 version available, which cuts down size significantly, see here: http://my.opera.com/operamobile/blog/the-components-of-opera-mobile-11-on-android