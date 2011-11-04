The Great Android Browser Face-Off

Standard Function Performance

There’s nothing more frustrating than trying to scroll through a web page or zoom in to click a link and having the browser stutter. It’s just as bad to change your smartphone’s orientation from portrait to landscape and have to wait for the web page to reflow – or worse, have to reload the page to fix reflow errors. These three basic functions and their performance are key.

Function Performance Scrolling Zooming Landscape/Portrait Reflow Default Sometimes Clunky Sometimes Clunky Responsive/Accurate Dolphin HD Smooth Once Loaded Smooth Once Loaded Jumpy, but Effective Opera Mobile Mostly Smooth Mostly Smooth Responsive/Accurate Firefox Very Smooth Smooth but Slow to Reflow Responsive but Slow to Reflow Dolphin Mini Smooth Once Loaded Smooth Once Loaded Jumpy, but Effective Opera Mini Very Smooth Very Smooth Responsive/Accurate Skyfire Sometimes Clunky Sometimes Clunky Jumpy, Slow to Reflow

The default browser is by far the worst in this category, constantly balking when navigating through complex web pages, or even pages with just a few handfuls of photos. Its ability to change orientation is amazingly snappy, though.

The Dolphin browsers clearly use the same engine to poke through a web page. As long as the page isn’t still loading, things function smoothly.

Opera and Firefox are clear leaders here. They each have a few minor quirks, but are very effective overall.