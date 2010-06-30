Trending

Android v3.0 Will Require 1 GHz Minimum

The third version of Google's Android platform will need at least a 1 GHz processor. Sorry Droid.

One of the drawbacks about getting a new phone is (1) a new version will hit the market in a matter of months and (2) firmware updates will eventually be too advanced for your new device. While many of us are anxiously awaiting the latest Android update to hit our smartphones, the big OS overhaul--v3.0 aka "Gingerbread"--looms in the not-too-far distance (Q4 '10). If its specs are indeed accurate, even the Motorola Droid will be obsolete.

Reports on Gingerbread's specs--yanked from a Russian podcast--indicate that Android 3.0 will be released sometime in mid-October, and the first handsets with Gingerbread will begin to ship in November and/or December (maybe that 2 GHz Motorola Android phone??). This will also mean that Android will officially take two paths: v3.0 for high-end phones and v2.1/v2.2 for mainstream phones.

As for the minimum hardware specs, Gingerbread will demand a 1 GHz CPU, 512 MB of RAM, and a 3.5-inch display or higher--devices with 4-inch screens or higher will have a new resolution of 1280 x 760. That's mighty impressive given that we're talking about phones, and not low-end PCs.

In addition to the specs, there was confirmation that Gingerbread will eliminate the need for using 3rd party User Interface shells. Recently we reported that Google's big focus with Gingerbread was to overhaul the user interface and to provide an iPhone-like feel. Killing off the need for MotoBlur and HTC Sense would be one of the end results.

  • ricardok 01 July 2010 02:58
    One can always use root and get a 1ghz processor (like most of us, droid owners), but we can't get the 512mb ram.. :(
    Reply
  • g00fysmiley 01 July 2010 03:00
    looks like I'll be waiting for moorsetown to come out for the next phone which will likely be an android.. loving my palm pre but being bought out by HP i am uncertain if they will release more phones or just move the webos to tablet and netbook mark >_
    Reply
  • rantsky 01 July 2010 03:02
    They gotta be kidding, right? I mean, Apple managed to get their interface running on 3 year old hardware.
    Reply
  • proxy711 01 July 2010 03:11
    Who says it has anything to do with them being unable to optimize code correctly Rantsky?
    Reply
  • duckmanx88 01 July 2010 03:13
    rantskyThey gotta be kidding, right? I mean, Apple managed to get their interface running on 3 year old hardware.
    i think googles' goal is to go beyond what the iphone is, and that requires a bit of hardware.
    Reply
  • theuerkorn 01 July 2010 03:18
    Wow, I wonder what drives those specs. I mean, to make 1 GHz a minimum requirement indicates that there maybe a lot going on in that Android. Still, I wonder why they didn't opt to scale the system according to available hardware.
    Reply
  • Silmarunya 01 July 2010 03:21
    rantskyThey gotta be kidding, right? I mean, Apple managed to get their interface running on 3 year old hardware.
    Has it occurred to you that maybe Google isn't content with a simple and rather dull (although admittedly also easy to use and somewhat efficient) interface that brings nothing new to the table? Phones are becoming mobile powerhouses that have to be everything at once in a pocket-sized format. It's only normal mobile OS'es facilitate that, even if it means pushing hardware to its limits.
    Reply
  • 01 July 2010 03:22
    Sigh Android is overhyed to almost Ipad porportions
    Reply
  • hellwig 01 July 2010 03:25
    LoL @ rantsky. Apple couldn't even get backgrounds working on that old hardware. All the good stuff in iOS4 only works on the iPhone 4G which, believe it or not, has the specs to support Android 3.0.

    True, Win7 works on more hardware than Vista, but that WAS an efficiency issue with Vista code. XP wouldn't run on most of the hardware that supported Win 98, but I think the world of Windows was better for it in the end. Just as I believe the world of Android will also be better.

    Besides, my G1 is still running 1.6, so I don't have a problem with newer phones not being able to run 3.0. Google abandoned its first child long ago, and many more will be left at the wayside. Plus, this looks good for upgrade options when my contract expires early next year.

    I DON'T agree that killing off Motorolla Blur or HTC Sense is a good thing. Sure, my Google-Experience UI on my G1 sucks compared to even LG's offerings, and could really use an overhaul, but I don't think Google should be the ultimate decider in what the UI is. I like the idea that Motorolla and HTC can slap a cool UI on top, not to say a cool Google UI wouldn't also be nice.
    Reply
  • kartu 01 July 2010 03:27
    1) that's nothing but rumors
    2) have you ever seen software, that literally doesn't run on slower CPU?
    Reply