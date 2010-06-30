Android v3.0 Will Require 1 GHz Minimum

One of the drawbacks about getting a new phone is (1) a new version will hit the market in a matter of months and (2) firmware updates will eventually be too advanced for your new device. While many of us are anxiously awaiting the latest Android update to hit our smartphones, the big OS overhaul--v3.0 aka "Gingerbread"--looms in the not-too-far distance (Q4 '10). If its specs are indeed accurate, even the Motorola Droid will be obsolete.
Reports on Gingerbread's specs--yanked from a Russian podcast--indicate that Android 3.0 will be released sometime in mid-October, and the first handsets with Gingerbread will begin to ship in November and/or December (maybe that 2 GHz Motorola Android phone??). This will also mean that Android will officially take two paths: v3.0 for high-end phones and v2.1/v2.2 for mainstream phones.
As for the minimum hardware specs, Gingerbread will demand a 1 GHz CPU, 512 MB of RAM, and a 3.5-inch display or higher--devices with 4-inch screens or higher will have a new resolution of 1280 x 760. That's mighty impressive given that we're talking about phones, and not low-end PCs.
In addition to the specs, there was confirmation that Gingerbread will eliminate the need for using 3rd party User Interface shells. Recently we reported that Google's big focus with Gingerbread was to overhaul the user interface and to provide an iPhone-like feel. Killing off the need for MotoBlur and HTC Sense would be one of the end results.
i think googles' goal is to go beyond what the iphone is, and that requires a bit of hardware.
Has it occurred to you that maybe Google isn't content with a simple and rather dull (although admittedly also easy to use and somewhat efficient) interface that brings nothing new to the table? Phones are becoming mobile powerhouses that have to be everything at once in a pocket-sized format. It's only normal mobile OS'es facilitate that, even if it means pushing hardware to its limits.
True, Win7 works on more hardware than Vista, but that WAS an efficiency issue with Vista code. XP wouldn't run on most of the hardware that supported Win 98, but I think the world of Windows was better for it in the end. Just as I believe the world of Android will also be better.
Besides, my G1 is still running 1.6, so I don't have a problem with newer phones not being able to run 3.0. Google abandoned its first child long ago, and many more will be left at the wayside. Plus, this looks good for upgrade options when my contract expires early next year.
I DON'T agree that killing off Motorolla Blur or HTC Sense is a good thing. Sure, my Google-Experience UI on my G1 sucks compared to even LG's offerings, and could really use an overhaul, but I don't think Google should be the ultimate decider in what the UI is. I like the idea that Motorolla and HTC can slap a cool UI on top, not to say a cool Google UI wouldn't also be nice.
2) have you ever seen software, that literally doesn't run on slower CPU?