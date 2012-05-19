Trending

Amazon May Go With 10-inch Kindle Fire This Year

By

Amazon originally had plans to release an 8.9-inch Kindle Fire this year, but the company reportedly chose to take the 10.1-inch route instead to combat Apple.

Here's an interesting twist. A previous report indicated that Amazon planned to inject ads onto the Kindle Fire's welcome screen. The company is reportedly shopping around the idea to ad agencies, although it's presently unclear if Amazon intends to insert ads into the already-purchased Kindle Fire tablets, or launch its ad network on new models.

Now there's a rumor that could possibly be linked to the ad-supported report. "Industry sources" intercepted by DigiTimes claim that Amazon may suspend the launch of its next-generation 8.9-inch Kindle Fire tablet, and launch a 10.1-inch version alongside the 7-inch model instead. This plan makes a lot more sense, as consumers seemingly flock to the Kindle Fire 7-inch form factor or Apple's iPad 9.7-inch form factor, leaving others in the middle to collect dust.

According to the unnamed sources, Amazon is trying to simplify its tablet lineup to focus its competition against the iPad. The 8.9-inch tablet was originally planned to take on Samsung's Galaxy Tab (DigiTimes says Note), but Amazon's own Kindle Fire took dominance of the Android tablet sector, making Samsung's tablet less of a threat.

The DigiTimes sources said Amazon will ship an entry-level Kindle Fire, a rumor that brings us back to the ad-based model. This could mean that the ad-based tablet components are upgraded from the current model, but the device itself will lack features that will be available in the premium 2nd-generation 7-inch Kindle Fire. The 10.1-inch version will probably share the premium feature, but just on a larger screen. Thus Amazon will offer three models just like Apple when the latter unleashes the 7-inch iPad Mini in the same timeframe.

Tablet orders from Amazon are expected to start gaining momentum at the end of the second quarter or in early third quarter, sources said. The next wave is expected to arrive in the same timeframe as the original Kindle Fire, if not sooner.

6 Comments
  • wigglerthefish 19 May 2012 05:46
    My experience with the kindle fire isn't that good. This is good new though, since it still is a nice machine, although not nearly as smooth (GUI) as my iPad.

    I think a 10.1 in. machine shall compete nicely.
  • husker 19 May 2012 08:44
    Any new article with a title like: "something, something, blah May something else, blah, blah", could just as easily be read as "something, something, blah May Not something else, blah, blah".
  • wigglerthefish 19 May 2012 10:39
    Yes, but the strategy makes sense. The fire is one of the top tablets after the iPad (right after the iPad, if I'm not mistaken), so with its success as a 7 in. tablet, it pretty much has a consumer go-ahead to compete directly with apple.
  • slabbo 19 May 2012 16:42
    yes, bring it! more competition and choices for consumers is a good thing! just hoping it's capable of video chat. oh and give it great battery life!
  • NuclearShadow 19 May 2012 21:06
    If they can pack decent hardware and aim around the same price as the original Kindle Fire than I can see Amazon dominating the entire tablet market until competitors strike back. When the Kindle Fire was released its specs were actually very generous for its price point. A updated version of the 7" for $200 and a 10.1" for $250 with updated specs would leave very little reason to buy anything else.

    Amazon played this smart because even if profits are little or even a small loss on their hardware they have their own app store which they profit from. So unlike for Samsung for example after you buy their tablet they are pretty much done making money from you, Amazon however keeps you relying on them, buying apps, games, books and so on.
  • eddieroolz 20 May 2012 23:09
    I agree, a small/large product lineup works well.
