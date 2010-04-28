Cisco Access Points with CleanAir Tech Coming

Although briefly highlighted in a prior product announcement, Tuesday Cisco elaborated on its new CleanAir technology for wireless access points, claiming that it can accurately detect, classify, and locate more than 20 unique interference sources. The garbage interference is then mitigated by the company's patented CleanAir Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) built into the company's new Aironet 3500 Series Access Points and numerous other Cisco solutions.
Cisco said that the new CleanAir system provides its 3500 series the ability to self-heal and self-optimize the wireless network by enhancing radio source management without the need for IT intervention. Interference correlation can also be carried across multiple access points to eliminate duplication. The technology even reduces wireless troubleshooting time from hours to minutes, saving businesses valuable time and money.
"The Cisco Aironet 3500 Series access points with CleanAir technology are the industry's only access points providing hardware-based spectrum intelligence," the company said. "The new 7.0 release of the Cisco Unified Wireless Network software integrates CleanAir capabilities across Cisco's Wireless Control System, the 3300 Series Mobility Service Engine and all Cisco Wireless Controllers."
The Cisco Aironet 3500 Series with CleanAir technology is slated to hit the market in May 2010. Pricing will range from $1,095 to $1,495. Cisco will also offer a cheaper, non-Cleanair solution, the Aironet 1260 Series. These access points offer external antennas, dual band and full 802.11n performance. These will also arrive in May 2010 with prices starting at $995.
Finally there is self proactive wireless devices that can fix their own problems and show you what is causing them, instead of figuring out that some one placed a microwave in the cubical.
with their current prices, I feel that it's a little too late for a April fools joke.
for $ 995 I can buy 20 wireless routers and on each install dd-wrt or tomato and then crank up the transmit power and then put one in each room of the building and I will get better coverage than the single overpriced access point.
LOL, maybe for one client you will see better coverage, however most people who use Cisco devices don't do so from their fortress of solitude. Having used a lot of access points, including Cisco, I can assure you that there is no equivalent to a good radio if you are expecting a lot of traffic and a lot of clients. Cheap routers with maxed out transmitters will fail you big time in that situation, and by cheap I mean anything less than $500/node. Just because you can't see the value in Cisco devices, doesn't mean it's not there.
it is like when a company comes out with what seems to be their top of the line CPU then a few weeks later they release yet another CPU that cost 4 times as much but when tomshardware benchmarks them, there at most 10-15% faster, sure the new CPU is faster but it is not 4 times the cost faster.
the clean air tech will mainly help improve range, I have been in situations where a access point will be one one channel that seems clear, but changing to a slightly more congested channel will boost the range because something in the area was causing a lot of interference on that channel. The problem is that only their insanely expensive model has it, their super expensive overpriced model lacks it.
You know how they have people who will look at the hardware inside of a device and try to estimate the true cost like they did with the ipad, why not do it with these overpriced access points, I bet you will find something like cisco charging $1100 for only $60 worth of hardware