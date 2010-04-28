Cisco Access Points with CleanAir Tech Coming

Although briefly highlighted in a prior product announcement, Tuesday Cisco elaborated on its new CleanAir technology for wireless access points, claiming that it can accurately detect, classify, and locate more than 20 unique interference sources. The garbage interference is then mitigated by the company's patented CleanAir Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) built into the company's new Aironet 3500 Series Access Points and numerous other Cisco solutions.

Cisco said that the new CleanAir system provides its 3500 series the ability to self-heal and self-optimize the wireless network by enhancing radio source management without the need for IT intervention. Interference correlation can also be carried across multiple access points to eliminate duplication. The technology even reduces wireless troubleshooting time from hours to minutes, saving businesses valuable time and money.

"The Cisco Aironet 3500 Series access points with CleanAir technology are the industry's only access points providing hardware-based spectrum intelligence," the company said. "The new 7.0 release of the Cisco Unified Wireless Network software integrates CleanAir capabilities across Cisco's Wireless Control System, the 3300 Series Mobility Service Engine and all Cisco Wireless Controllers."

The Cisco Aironet 3500 Series with CleanAir technology is slated to hit the market in May 2010. Pricing will range from $1,095 to $1,495. Cisco will also offer a cheaper, non-Cleanair solution, the Aironet 1260 Series. These access points offer external antennas, dual band and full 802.11n performance. These will also arrive in May 2010 with prices starting at $995.