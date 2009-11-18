AT&T and Verizon Verdict Expected Later Today

USAToday reports that a federal court will today decide the fate of a Verizon ad campaign that features side-by-side wireless coverage maps showing it has five times more 3G coverage than AT&T.

AT&T has filed complaints about two separate Verizon commercials. The first is the company's "There's a map for that," TV spot, and the second is the commercial in which Verizon dubs the iPhone a "misfit toy" because AT&T's bad 3G coverage.

When it wasn't busy filing complaints, AT&T was doing damage control by pimping its EDGE and GPRS coverage, and listing all the reasons why it was better than Verizon. Yesterday, Verizon filed additional documents with the court that amounted to, "AT&T is demanding the ads be taken off the air because the truth hurts."

Stay tuned for the verdict.