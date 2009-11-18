Trending

AT&T and Verizon Verdict Expected Later Today

Those of you who have been following the back and forth, he-said-she-said of the AT&T versus Verizon lawsuit will be glad to know that today is D-day.

USAToday reports that a federal court will today decide the fate of a Verizon ad campaign that features side-by-side wireless coverage maps showing it has five times more 3G coverage than AT&T.

AT&T has filed complaints about two separate Verizon commercials. The first is the company's "There's a map for that," TV spot, and the second is the commercial in which Verizon dubs the iPhone a "misfit toy" because AT&T's bad 3G coverage.

When it wasn't busy filing complaints, AT&T was doing damage control by pimping its EDGE and GPRS coverage, and listing all the reasons why it was better than Verizon. Yesterday, Verizon filed additional documents with the court that amounted to, "AT&T is demanding the ads be taken off the air because the truth hurts."

Stay tuned for the verdict.

  • counselmancl 18 November 2009 20:52
    If apple wins I'm moving to Cuba.
  • thackstonns 18 November 2009 20:55
    counselmanclIf apple wins I'm moving to Cuba.
    You know I wish Apple could win that way I wouldnt have to read you stupid comments,. However since Apple isnt suing Verizon, I really doubt they will. At&t is suing.
  • 18 November 2009 21:01
    Hopefully you mean "If AT&T wins"....
  • jankee 18 November 2009 21:01
    counselmancl,
    You better prepare yourself by getting connection with Fidel Castro because you will have to move to Cuba soon.
  • counselmancl 18 November 2009 21:03
    Yeah, AT&T.
  • deforrest 18 November 2009 21:03
    I live in iowa and I know for a fact that my Curve spanks my sister-in-laws 3G iphone . GO VERIZON
  • 18 November 2009 21:16
    Personally I think all the cellular providers sell snake oil. Having said that, AT&T needs to accept that their coverage is not as pervasive as Verizon. Verizon needs to stop bashing AT&T though. I used to have Verizon but switched because they have the absolute worst customer service; its almost a disdain for customers. So, I decided to switch to ANYONE else!.... Just happened to select AT&T for a variety of reasons and have had positive experiences the last three years.
    Let's see Verizon put THAT in their freakin ad campaign.
  • itadakimasu 18 November 2009 21:30
    I think Microsoft should have sued apple after the first couple of it's pointless "i'm a mac" commercials that in no way advertise a product.

    I'll switch to verizon if they buy out my AT&T contract, and give me free data for a few years. I'm 100% against misleading advertisements like the map that makes it seem like AT&T has nearly no 3G coverage.

    That map is only actually important if you're travelling all over the country which a tiny % of the population does. For the other 90% of people, they probably have coverage where they live and don't need covereage where there isn't coverage.
  • didymus03 18 November 2009 21:53
    I'm 100% against misleading advertisements like the map that makes it seem like AT&T has nearly no 3G coverage.

    The maps shown are completely accurate, and clearly compare only 3G. I do, however agree with everyone who's saying all these rather underhanded advertisements need to stop. It's really hard in this specific case to say whether the Verizon commercials are misleading, because it all depends on the amount of information the general viewer already has. For instance if you think 3G is the only network, this commercial would be very misleading.
  • tester24 18 November 2009 22:25
    If you haven't realy watched TV at all then I guess you haven't figured the fact that most comercials are misleading! It's a constant lie fest that makes me believe the writers are polititions.
