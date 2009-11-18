AT&T and Verizon Verdict Expected Later Today

USAToday reports that a federal court will today decide the fate of a Verizon ad campaign that features side-by-side wireless coverage maps showing it has five times more 3G coverage than AT&T.
AT&T has filed complaints about two separate Verizon commercials. The first is the company's "There's a map for that," TV spot, and the second is the commercial in which Verizon dubs the iPhone a "misfit toy" because AT&T's bad 3G coverage.
When it wasn't busy filing complaints, AT&T was doing damage control by pimping its EDGE and GPRS coverage, and listing all the reasons why it was better than Verizon. Yesterday, Verizon filed additional documents with the court that amounted to, "AT&T is demanding the ads be taken off the air because the truth hurts."
Stay tuned for the verdict.
You know I wish Apple could win that way I wouldnt have to read you stupid comments,. However since Apple isnt suing Verizon, I really doubt they will. At&t is suing.
You better prepare yourself by getting connection with Fidel Castro because you will have to move to Cuba soon.
Let's see Verizon put THAT in their freakin ad campaign.
I'll switch to verizon if they buy out my AT&T contract, and give me free data for a few years. I'm 100% against misleading advertisements like the map that makes it seem like AT&T has nearly no 3G coverage.
That map is only actually important if you're travelling all over the country which a tiny % of the population does. For the other 90% of people, they probably have coverage where they live and don't need covereage where there isn't coverage.
The maps shown are completely accurate, and clearly compare only 3G. I do, however agree with everyone who's saying all these rather underhanded advertisements need to stop. It's really hard in this specific case to say whether the Verizon commercials are misleading, because it all depends on the amount of information the general viewer already has. For instance if you think 3G is the only network, this commercial would be very misleading.