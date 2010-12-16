AT&T U-Verse: More Networking Perks Than Cable/Sat

Accessing the Shared Media on Your TV

Once you enable media sharing with Windows Media Player, connect the computer(s) to the 2Wire Gateway via the built-in Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection. Keep in mind; you can’t access the shares when connected via your own router.

Now go to your TV and pick up the U-Verse remote. Press the Menu button, scroll right to Interactive, scroll down to More Interactive…, and then press OK. Scroll down to Photos and Media and press OK. Then you should see a list of detected computers, such as shown below.

Select the desired one and press OK. As seen below, you have a couple ways to view and browse through the photos and music.