AT&T U-Verse: More Networking Perks Than Cable/Sat

Enabling Media Sharing on Your PCs

You can share the photos and music on your computers with Windows Media Player 11 (or greater) so they can be viewed on your TV. If you need to upgrade your player, click here to download.

If using Windows XP or Vista, open Windows Media Player 11 via the Start Menu, click Library, and then choose Media Sharing. Check the Share my media option and click OK. Click the Settings button to customize the settings.

If using Windows 7, open Windows Media Player 12 via the Start Menu. Click Stream (see below)and select Turn on media streaming… or More streaming options….

If it’s not currently enabled, you’ll be prompted to do so. Once you’re viewing the media streaming settings, make sure the Media programs on this PC and remote connections…entry is marked as Allowed, such as shown below. You can change the other settings as desired, and click OK.

Windows will automatically configure the Windows Firewall so sharing can work. However if you have another firewall installed (such as with an Internet security suite), you might have to manually configure it to allow media sharing.

Remember, what media you can view on your TV also depends upon what folders you have configured for your Photo and Music libraries in Windows Media Player. If you don’t put your media in the default Pictures or Music folders of Windows, you’ll need to add the folder(s) to your libraries in Windows Media Player.