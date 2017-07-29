Where to Get 4K Content: Netflix, Amazon, YouTube and More

Best 4K Movies and TV Shows

Now that shoppers can snag a good 4K TV under $500, more and more people are looking for content that takes full advantage of the additional resolution. With a 4K set, you can enjoy downright gorgeous viewing from some of your favorite television shows and movies.

In order to access and watch 4K content, however, there are some caveats. Since it’s nearly all available online, you’ll want to be sure you have a fast Internet connection (Netflix recommends 25 Mbps or higher). We also highly recommend that you have a strong wireless router.

From Netflix and Amazon to DirecTV and YouTube, here’s a comprehensive list of 4K content you can enjoy right now. And be sure to check back often for updates.

Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix offers a nice selection of 4K content, ranging from the company’s own series to some hit shows, like Breaking Bad. Additionally, the service offers films in 4K.

In order to find Netflix’s 4K content, simply head over to its search bar and type in "4K." It will then list all of its ultra-HD content. Yes, it’s that simple.

Cost

$11.99 per month for access to 4K content

Content List

Orange Is the New Black

13 Reasons Why

Ozark

The Ranch

Breaking Bad

House of Cards

Stranger Things

Fuller House

Narcos

El Chapo

Iron Fist

Grace and Frankie

Gypsy

Longmire

The Crown

Black Mirror

Dave Chappelle

Bloodline

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Glow

Daredevil

Gabriel Iglesias: I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry

Last Chance

Friends from College

The Do-Over

Trailer Park Boys

Master of None

Luke Cage

Sense8

War Machine

What the Health

True Memoirs of an International Assassin

The Hunt

The Ridiculous 6

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Free Rein

Okja

The Blacklist

Deuces

Cable Girls

Frontier

Santa Clarita Diet

Amazon

(Image credit: MGM)

Amazon’s Prime Video supports 4K video, but it doesn't have a terribly large library available to users. You’ll find some popular films, like Spectre and Ex Machina, as well as some specialty content, like 8 Hours of Relaxing Rain and Gentle Thunder. In order to access this ultra-HD video, you’ll need to search for "4K" content through the service.

Amazon Prime Video is available with a Prime subscription, which costs $99 per year.

Cost

$99 per year with a Prime subscription

Content List

First Live 4K From Space

Spectre

Ex Machina

8 Hours of Relaxing Rain and Gentle Thunder

Terminator: Genisys

Coral Reef Adventure

Bryce Canyon Relaxation

Atlantic Rim

The High Sierra

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 40th Anniversary

Planet Patagonia

Midnight Thunderstorm

Biosphere

DirecTV

(Image credit: Chernin Entertainment)

Like Dish, DirecTV offers its customers access to on-demand content. And like Dish, the amount of content and types of content it offers can change as time goes on.

According to DirecTV, it’s consistently adding content to its 4K lineup, so in time, more movies and television shows will be available. Additionally, DirecTV offers access to major league baseball games and UFC fighting events in 4K.

Cost

DirecTV packages start at $50 per month

Content List

Logan

Taylor Swift Super Saturday Night Concert

Select MLB games

UFC events

Everything on Channel 106

Hidden Figures

Passengers

Arrival

Fences

Allied

More content available on demand

Dish

Dish's story is a bit different from that of many of the other services. Principally, Dish provides access to 4K content through its partnership with Netflix, which you can access through your subscription.

Dish subscribers will also find that on-demand programming and some live programming are available in 4K. But as you might expect, the satellite provider’s content is a bit of a moving target and changes often.

You should also be aware that you’ll need to have a Hopper 3 or 4K Joey to access 4K content through Dish.

Cost

Packages start at $50 per month

Content List

Since Dish can integrate Netflix, all of that service’s content is available through Dish. Additionally, some on-demand movies and television shows are available in 4K. On Dish, you’ll find 4K programming from The Orchard, Mance Media, and NBCUniversal in addition to Netflix.

Vudu

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Vudu offers a broad range of films in 4K, including popular hits like F8: The Fate of the Furious, Sing and others.

However, unlike most of the other services, which center on streaming content via subscriptions, Vudu offers its content on a per-unit basis, allowing you to either rent or buy the 4K films you want to watch.

In order to find Vudu’s 4K content, simply seek out the company’s UHD Collection and more than 100 films will be displayed.

Cost

Pricing varies, depending on the movie you choose

Content List

Kong: Skull Island

F8: The Fate of the Furious

Chips

The Lego Batman Movie

Ghost in the Shell

The Great Wall

Sing

Fantastic Beasts

Fifty Shades Darker

Arrival

xXx

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Annabelle

Lucy

Fifty Shades of Grey

Collateral Beauty

Allied

The Lego Movie

American Sniper

Furious 7

King Arthur

San Andreas

Live Die Repeat

Goodfellas

The Town

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Suicide Squad

The Hangover

I Am Legend

Man of Steel

Sherlock Holmes

Lone Survivor

Vacation

Storks

Fast & Furious 6

The Secret Life of Pets

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Get Hard

The Bourne Classified Collection

The Accountant

Sully

Several dozen more ...

YouTube

(Image credit: Microsoft)

YouTube makes it a cinch for you to find 4K content. But that also means you’ll find far more 4K content in YouTube than you would on any other service.

From YouTube, you can simply type in 4K in the search bar, and you’ll find more than 5 million videos. While not all of those are actually in 4K, a large majority of them are, providing you access to everything from movies, to movie trailers, to content people capture on their own and share with the service.

YouTube easily has the widest breadth of 4K content of any service. What’s below is just a sampling.

Cost

Free

Content List

Costa Rica In 4K

Zion National Park

4k Hawaii Drone Footage

Fast 4K Ultra HD Video: Power of Curves

Diving Into 1000 Mousetraps in 4K Slow Motion

Vertical Maze Dubai

Deathgrip

Iceland in 4K Ultra HD

4K African Wildlife

4K Play - Party Hard: Miami Party

Crushed By a Giant 6ft Water Balloon

Sony 4K Demo: Another World

Tornado in 4K UHD

Tokyo By Night

Giant RC Vulcan XH558

Garmin VIRB 360

Andes Ultra HD

Minecraft: Hypixel SkywarsXbox One X: E3 2017

The Mountain Run

5.1 million more videos (and counting)...

Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

Cost

$11.99 per month for access to 4K content

Content List