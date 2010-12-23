Trending

Nintendo Hosting 3DS Event in January

The 3DS will finally be revealed next month.

Last month it was rumored that Nintendo would appear at CES 2011 after a sixteen-year absence. The company was last seen in 1994 presenting graphical demos stemming from a joint project with Silicon Graphics called "Project Reality." Ultimately that project became the Nintendo 64 console.

Later it was clarified that Nintendo wasn't heading to CES 2011 in January after all. The rumor was based on a listing by the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), the organization that plans the CES conference, showing Nintendo of America as one of the companies exhibiting game-related products. The CEA quickly released a statement saying that the listing was an error on its part, and that Nintendo wasn't scheduled to show products at CES 2011.

Instead, Nintendo plans to host its own 3DS showcase in January. Its first stop will be in Japan at the Makuhari Messe convention center on January 8 – 10, 2011 (CES 2011 takes place on January 6 – 9, 2011). Nintendo reportedly plans to reveal all aspects concerning the Nintendo 3DS at the event, more than a month before the 3D handheld gaming system hits Japanese store shelves on February 26, 2011.

Now a new report indicates that the Nintendo 3DS showcase train will then stop in New York City on January 19, 2011. The event will star president and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aime and provide hands-on gameplay demos for the press. Nintendo is expected to finally reveal the official release date, price, and titles available at launch.

Recent rumors indicated that the Nintendo 3DS would launch in March 2011. Based on the timeframe between the Japanese reveal and shelf date, the North American projected date could still be possible.

Kid Icarus Uprising, PilotWings Resort, StarFox 64 3D, Paper Mario and a few others are slated to be one of the titles available when the 3DS finally arrives in North American stores.

9 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jazn1337 24 December 2010 01:31
    My body is not ready.
    Reply
  • tipoo 24 December 2010 01:51
    I vote we get a full review from you guys.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 24 December 2010 02:15
    for those that don't know, nintendo doesn't go to CES cause they were royally humiliated 14 years ago

    i forget how... but i think it had to do with sega
    Reply
  • ikefu 24 December 2010 02:26
    Not sure I'm really "excited" about the 3DS but I must admit I'm more then a little intrigued.

    Don't think I will really be able to tell whether I love it or hate it until I have one in my hands and see for myself. Not sure any review will be able to do it justice.
    Reply
  • TheViper 24 December 2010 03:11
    ikefuNot sure I'm really "excited" about the 3DS but I must admit I'm more then a little intrigued.Don't think I will really be able to tell whether I love it or hate it until I have one in my hands and see for myself. Not sure any review will be able to do it justice.They stopped going to CES because this new show called E3 came about. Had nothing to do with Sega.
    Reply
  • fracture 24 December 2010 03:31
    TheViperThey stopped going to CES because this new show called E3 came about. Had nothing to do with Sega.
    Hehe, you quoted the wrong person. Anyways, I need to start saving up for it.
    Reply
  • noblerabbit 24 December 2010 03:39
    No time to review the 3DS, I will be at my local EBgames buying one to play ******* KID ICARUS.
    Reply
  • Diverse 24 December 2010 04:32
    CAN'T WAIT, from what I've heard, we'll finally get some decent hardware on a nintendo gaming system for once...(though I still love all their products, except the Wii)
    Reply
  • silverblue 24 December 2010 19:20
    Ah Project Reality... which in the end was massively more than the Nintendo 64 could ever produce.
    Reply