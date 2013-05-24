Trending

Doctors Save Baby Using 3D-printed Custom Airway Splint

By

3D printing is bigger than guns and space pizza.

3D printers have been in the news a lot over the last few weeks, mostly thanks to the advent of 3D-printed guns and NASA's investment in 3D-printed food. Today brings a different word of a different kind of 3D-printed product.

 

According to an article in the New England Journal of Medicine, doctors from the University of Michigan used a 3D-printed airway splint to help a baby breathe. The NEMD says the patient was suffering from tracheobronchomalacia, which manifests with dynamic airway collapse and respiratory insufficiency and is apparently difficult to treat. The doctors custom-designed and custom-fabricated resorbable airway splint that was fabricated from polycaprolactone using a 3D-printer. The biodegradable polyester splint will prevent a collapsed airway while simultaneously allowing flexion, extension, and expansion with growth. According to the New England Medical Journal, they began taking the baby off mechanical ventilation after a week. Within three weeks, ventilator support was discontinued completely. After roughly three years, the splint will have been reabsorbed and the patient's trachea will be strong enough to not need any additional support.

This isn't the first medical use of 3D printing. In February of last year, Belgian and Dutch scientists at the University of Hasselt (Belgium) successfully replaced the lower jaw of an 83-year-old woman with a 3D printed model fashioned out of titanium. The surgery was done to treat a bad infection and the patient recovered much quicker from the implant surgery than she would have had she had a more traditional surgery.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • g00fysmiley 24 May 2013 15:45
    and to think i just want a 3-d printer to make my own 40k figures... i think small scale aparently ;)
    Reply
  • spentshells 24 May 2013 15:52
    AWESOME!
    Reply
  • MajinCry 24 May 2013 15:59
    Now THIS is progress.
    Reply
  • internetlad 24 May 2013 17:16
    inb4 apple sues on the patent.
    Reply
  • Spooderman 24 May 2013 18:37
    This is cool and shows the potential of 3D printing beyond the "Oh no, anyone can print guns!!!11!!one!!11!oneone"
    Reply
  • julianbautista87 25 May 2013 00:30
    simply amazing. I wonder if they could lower the price of these printers someday.
    Reply
  • Darkk 25 May 2013 05:44
    This is one step closer to Star Trek's replicator device.
    Amazing stuff!
    Reply