10 Essential Instant Pot Recipes

Korean Braised Short Ribs (Galbi Jim)

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Serves 4 to 6

Let your Instant Pot do all the work… these highly addictive, sweet-spicy fall-off-the-bone Korean ribs couldn't be simpler to make with the magic of pressure cooking! Delicious over rice or shredded for Korean tacos; they're sure to become a favorite.

Ingredients

1 onion, chopped

1 Asian or Bosc pear, peeled and cut into chunks

8 cloves garlic, peeled

2 Tbsp. minced ginger

1/3 cup mirin (rice wine)

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Generous pinch cayenne or 1/2 tsp. Korean Chili Flakes (Gochugaru)

3 to 4 lbs. bone in short ribs

Optional garnishes: shredded carrot, shredded daikon, cilantro, scallions, kimchi, sliced cucumber, additional sesame seeds and Korean chili flakes

Instructions

Combine all ingredients but short ribs in a food processor or blender and puree until smooth. Place short ribs vertically in bottom of Instant Pot. Pour marinade over the top. Seal lid and set to cook on High Pressure for 45 minutes. Let pressure release naturally for 10 to 15 minutes, open lid and skim any fat off the surface of the sauce. Serve ribs with sauce over rice and optional garnishes or shredded off the bone in tacos or other dishes.

Chef's Tip: If you like, the ribs can be marinated up to one day ahead for even more flavor. You can also cook these up to two days before serving and store them in the sauce in the refrigerator. Just gently reheat and enjoy!

Credit: Julie Hartigan/Tom's Guide

